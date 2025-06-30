For All Seasons Prioritizes Community Needs with Renovation Amid Federal Cutbacks

In a strategic move to make mental health care more accessible and visible, For All Seasons is taking its mission straight to the heart of the community—Main Street.

For nearly four decades, this nonprofit behavioral health and rape crisis center has served residents across Maryland’s Mid-Shore region. Although federal and state budget challenges are looming large, For All Seasons is still moving forward with its comprehensive plan to expand, relocate, and renovate its spaces to better serve the growing needs of the community.

The initiative, aptly named “Bringing Mental Health to Main Street,” is not just about geography—it is about visibility, dignity, and meeting people where they are.

Beginning July 1, For All Seasons will launch a significant renovation of its central office at 300 Talbot Street in Easton, one of its busiest and most historic locations. The renovation will modernize and expand the space, allowing the organization to consolidate its Talbot County clinical services and rape crisis response under one roof. This redesign also supports a more welcoming, trauma-informed experience for clients. In tandem, some administrative teams will relocate to 111 E. Dover Street in downtown Easton, a newly secured space that will also house the agency’s Center for Learning. This program offers professional workshops, community classes, and prevention education—critical tools in addressing the root causes of mental health struggles and violence.

This is not For All Seasons’ first leap toward a more visible presence. In recent years, the agency has relocated offices in Denton and Chestertown to downtown storefronts, making services more accessible without stigma or confusion. The next step? Cambridge. A new main street location is expected to be announced in September, continuing the trend of neighborhood-based, highly accessible care.

While the agency’s long-term goals remain unchanged, significant reductions in state and federal funding have prompted For All Seasons to adjust the timeline of its Main Street expansion. Rather than halt progress, the organization is launching a comprehensive fundraising campaign to ensure the project’s continued momentum. This pivot allows the agency to proceed with renovations at 300 Talbot Street and relocate some services while giving time to secure the remaining capital needed for future phases of the plan. The shift reflects both flexibility and resilience, ensuring that growth remains steady without compromising care.

“We are pivoting—not pausing,” said Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons. “Our supporters have always believed in the power of accessible mental health care. This moment gives us the opportunity to rally our community and build something even stronger, together.”

To date, the agency has secured critical project support from the Talbot County Council, the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, helping to launch the renovation phase in Easton. The next steps will depend on community fundraising and donor engagement, ensuring that the full vision of “Bringing Mental Health to Main Street” can be realized.

Renovations at 300 Talbot Street will take place between July 2025 and March 2026. To ensure continuity of care, For All Seasons:

Open Access services will temporarily be relocated to 8221 Teal Drive in Easton.

Remote appointments will be expanded to reduce disruption.

Clients are urged to stay informed through email, mail, the On-Call platform, and by contacting For All Seasons Client Services directly at 410-822-1018.

“Our ‘Bringing Mental Health to Main Street’ initiative sends a powerful message to the community: mental health care is not hidden, it’s central. It’s not distant, it’s here. With the community’s support and the agency’s unwavering commitment, help is never far away,” shares Dorman.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.