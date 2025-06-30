Erectile Dysfunction on the Shore: A Chat with Dr. Robert McDonough

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Men’s Health Month draws to a close, The Spy, in collaboration with Shore Regional Health, felt it was a good time for a candid and timely conversation about erectile dysfunction.

Long considered too personal or stigmatized to discuss openly, ED has increasingly come into the light over the past decade, as veterans, accident survivors, and aging men seek medical solutions to restore not only sexual function but a sense of vitality and wholeness.

To help us explore this important topic, we spoke with Dr. Robert McDonough, who outlines the full range of treatment options available today. More importantly, he explains why ED is often more than a quality-of-life concern—it can be an early indicator of severe vascular or cardiac conditions that deserve urgent attention.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about ED treatment at Shore Regional Health please go here.