The Spy-Chesapeake Film Festival Podcast: A Chat with Rebekah Louisa Smith

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This year, the Spy is expanding its commitment to the Chesapeake Film Festival by co-producing a monthly podcast with CFF Executive Director Cid Walker Collins and her dedicated team of volunteers. The series will feature in-depth conversations about the films being presented throughout the year, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the creative forces behind them.

In this episode, Irene Magafan, the CFF’s new board president, speaks with Rebekah Louisa Smith, better known as The Film Festival Doctor. Irene and Rebekah chat about the Chesapeake Film Festival podcast, Irene Magafan interviews Rebecca Louisa Smith, founder of The Film Festival Doctor. They discuss Rebecca’s fascinating scholarship on Tarantino’s audiences, her accidental start in festival consulting, and two standout films she will be bringing to the festival this year.

This podcast is approximately 30 minutes in length. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Chesapeake Film Festival, please visit this link.