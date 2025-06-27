The Reverend Sue Browning Retires From Unitarian Fellowship 

The Reverend Sue Browning, Minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton (UUFE), will be leaving the pulpit at the end of June. After 12 years of providing leadership and spiritual guidance to this community, she is ready to begin a new journey. Rev. Browning’s departure from the local fellowship will give her more free time to spend with her family, including husband Bill and three grown children.

Rev. Browning will be missed by the many people she has touched, from her congregation in Easton to the many people she worked with in the community and region. Her values and commitment have enriched the congregations of both the UUFE and the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River in Chestertown, which she also served on a half-time basis until recently.

Rev. Browning has been involved in work with the Talbot Interfaith Shelter (TIS), Talbot Association of Clergy and Laity (TACL), the Chester Valley Ministers Association, the Unitarian Universalist Legislative Ministry of Maryland (UULM-MD), the advisory board of the Talbot County Department of Social Services (DSS), and many other organizations supporting advocacy, interfaith cooperation, and justice.

There was record-breaking attendance for Rev. Browning’s last service on June 8, which included several testimonials from Board Members, past Presidents of the Board, and a special song with lyrics slightly changed to reflect her personality, followed by a picnic under a huge tent. Rev. Browning began her ministry at UUFE in September 2013 and became the Called Minister in 2018. The UUFE is a spiritual community bringing together open minds and various religious ideas and backgrounds. Our faith is characterized by its commitment to social justice, inclusivity, and theological diversity.