The Urgent Call to Expand the PACT Act to Cover VOC-Exposed Veterans in Kent County

Service members do not have the privilege to choose the environments where they can serve. However, they should be able to count on their country for care when their duty exposes them to harmful substances, causing serious illnesses. Acknowledging this responsibility, the Senate ratified the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT Act) in 2022. This landmark legislation marked a monumental shift in how the nation supports its veterans as it extends its scope to include over 20 presumptive conditions linked to exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, and other hazardous substances encountered during active duty. It was a long-overdue recognition that those who risked their lives for the country deserve more than bureaucratic indifference when their health suffers later.

Yet despite its strides, the PACT Act still leaves too many behind, as it excludes exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs), a group of vaporous chemicals associated with various severe health conditions. This omission is not just a policy gap but also a justice failure.

Why VOC Exposure Must Be Covered by the PACT Act for Kent County Veterans

VOCs are gaseous chemicals released into the air from a variety of solid and liquid products and industrial processes. Due to their high vapor pressure and low water solubility, these compounds have become a staple in many applications. These include fuel oxygenates like methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), degreasers, industrial solvents such as trichloroethylene (TCE), and by-products produced by chlorination in water treatment like chloroform. Even the military has used VOCs in routine activities, such as vehicle painting, jet propulsion fuel (JP-8) handling, marine fueling, cargo management, and tank cleaning and venting. As a result, exposure to these volatile chemicals has been widespread and almost inevitable for numerous service members.

The health effects of this heavy reliance are deeply concerning. Studies have shown that these substances can interact with biological systems even at low levels, increasing the risk of developing non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, and cancers of the lung, nose, throat, bladder, intestine, liver, and kidney. Prolonged exposure has also been associated with central nervous system impairment, immunosuppression, and chronic inflammation.

These findings underscore the critical need to treat VOC-related illnesses with the same urgency and recognition as other military toxic exposures, especially since this concern is already prevalent even in Maryland. In fact, military installations such as Fort Detrick have a long history of contamination from VOCs. In 2009, the Environmental Protection Agency added the Fort Detrick Area B Groundwater to the Superfund National Priorities List, officially recognizing it as one of the nation’s most hazardous sites due to widespread VOCs pollution in the groundwater linked to decades of chemical disposal practices. With over 324.000 veterans statewide, including 1.300 in Kent County, the potential impact of contamination at former military sites is especially significant for those who may have been exposed during their service.

Service members who lived, worked, and trained at these military installations were frequently exposed to VOCs. Yet despite mounting evidence proving the dangers of such toxic substances, the federal government still does not recognize a presumption of service connection for illnesses related to these exposures. Consequently, affected personnel are left to bear the burden of establishing direct causation—a challenging process that can delay treatment, strain personal resources, and, ultimately, deny timely access to care.

The Challenges of Proving VOC-Related Illnesses

Without presumptive status, veterans exposed to VOCs are bound to confront an uphill battle to prove that their illnesses are related to their service. The claims process is often complicated as it is typically fraught with longer adjudication and frequent denials. Claimants must usually provide medical and service records to meet the necessary criteria, but such documents are often incomplete or lost, which makes the situation even more difficult.

This circumstance is not only frustrating—it is also burdensome. Veterans already dealing with life-threatening illnesses and accumulating medical bills may also have to deal with the psychological impact of a fragmented system that does not acknowledge their struggles.

Including VOC Exposure is More Than a Moral Imperative

Veterans did not choose what they were exposed to during their service, so they should not have to fight for recognition afterward. As the PACT Act expanded benefits for Agent Orange and burn pit victims, it should also be amended to include VOC exposure, as this has been proven to be a critical occupational hazard.

Some policymakers have already begun to realize the extent of this issue, but recognition alone is not enough—legislative action is what is necessary. Just as we united to support those affected by Agent Orange and burn pits, we must now do the same for victims of VOC exposure. Lawmakers should expand the list of presumptive conditions to include those related to this occupational hazard. This is not a request for special treatment but a call for fairness. Veterans, including those in Maryland, have served honorably. By doing what is right for them, we can finally acknowledge their sacrifices and deliver the justice they deserve.

About the Author

Jordan Cade is an environmental health lawyer at Environmental Litigation Group P.C., where he advocates for veterans seeking compensation for illnesses linked to VOC exposure at contaminated military sites, including Fort Detrick.