Design with Jenn Martella: Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant was built in the early 1800’s for the happiest of reasons-Daniel Cox Hopper built this brick, one room deep, three-story house so he could carry his new bride over the threshold of the double doors into the center hall of their new home. As befitting a man who was a prominent local attorney and planter, member of the Maryland House of Delegates and a Lieutenant in the Maryland Militia during the War of 1812, he built the house in style of the day, a transitional Georgian to Federal Manor house on its original 383 tract of land that dates back to the 1600’s.

Today the house sits on 2.7 acres, surrounded by farm fields and vistas of the landscape that has remained remarkably unchanged for over two hundred years. As I came to the end of the allee of trees along the entry drive, I paused to savor this house’s elegant simplicity of gabled roofs, the harmonious symmetry of windows and doors and how the massing telescopes down from the 2-1/2 story main wing to the 1-1/2 story wing.

As I walked up the steps to the entry double doors, I noticed the “put-log” holes in the brick headers that had supported scaffolding during construction and the lovely Flemish bond of the brick on the front façade.

One of my favorite courses of my architectural education was architectural history. The professor considered older houses to be living things that can convey clues about the styles or details of an earlier period, if one has the time and patience to seek them. This house was very lucky that in 1988, a young family moved in and their mantra became how best to preserve the history of the house, while adapting a two centuries old house to the needs and wants of a growing 20th century family.

As I walked around the house, the only later addition is the old tin-roofed porch that became the family’s mud room, pantry and powder room. The areas of white brick indicate that the house was once painted and I admired how it gave the facades a look more refreshing than a monolithic brick façade would have been.

After studying the rear façade, I turned around to this serene endless vista of shades of green from the fields, still owned and farmed in stewardship by two generations of the Ward family, edged by mature trees. I marveled at how gorgeous the thick green grass was that seemed like a plush carpet with striations of deeper green. The vista reminded me of how the original acreage must have looked during the Hoppers’ tenure.

I could not resist taking this photo of the juxtaposition of the 1-1/2 story wing of textured brick against the wood cladding of the shed roofed porch, in its setting of the lighter colored brick path, thick green grass, tall orange day lilies gently swaying in the breeze rand the majestic Magnolia in bloom.

The crossroads of the brick path illustrates how one can reach the gardens from both the parking area and the shed roofed addition to the house. The Listing Agent met me in the garden and pointed out the tall Tulip Poplar that once was a mere seedling in Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest Plantation and the yews and boxwoods that were grown from cuttings from Mount Vernon, George Washington’s home.

The current owners installed the pool and the spacious pavilion open to the breezes is a delightful outdoor room with its view of the garden. The pavilion’s size easily accommodates space for both relaxing on the wicker furnishings or dining al-fresco.

The current Owners wanted to preserve the original entry doors at both the front and rear of the center hall from extreme weather. They located a craftsman in Oregon who built another two sets of double mahogany raised panel doors whose dimensions were a perfect match to the original doors. At the time the house was built, having doors and windows directly opposite each other provided natural cooling

Over the front entry doors is the original transom, with its muntin profiles that were the prototype for the custom design of the thirty-two new Marvin “Ultimate” insulated windows that replaced the older leaky 1907 “replacement” windows on all the facades. The beautiful antique pieces in the foyer on the original pine flooring were harbingers of more treasures to come.

To the right of the center hall is the Drawing Room; in the hierarchy of the house’s rooms, it is the most prominent space and the primary entertaining space. The room’s details reflect its prominence such as the largest windows in the house, with angled side wood panels to reflect more light, the largest fireplace in the house with its surround and mantel embellished with columns, pilasters, and panels of reeding, and the chair rail around the room that blends into the center hall’s chair rail. After many, many layers of painstaking removal of paint, the nuances of the fireplace’s design take its pride of place as the focal point in this exquisite room. I admired the colors of the large Oriental rug, the neutral upholstered furnishings and the warmth that only wood antiques can bring to a space.

Throughout the house, careful arrangements of furnishings and art give this house its distinctive personality. The large window at a rear corner of the Drawing Room offers a long vista over the farm fields to the woods beyond. I especially liked how the moldings around the windows gracefully meet the horizontal line of the chair rail and how the soft light gray walls and white trim become a serene backdrop to the interior design.

Second in the hierarchy of the rooms is the Dining Room off the center hall. The windows are not as large as the Drawing Room, the fireplace is smaller and the chair rail is not as elaborate as the one in the Drawing Room. The rug is sized to accommodate the table and the extra chairs. I wondered if the pendant light was the work of the artisans at Deep Water Landing in Chestertown, as the Georgian design would be quite appropriate.

The bespoke cupboard in the space between the fireplace and the rear corner of the Dining Room was originally built to contain the china, crystal and silver, as well as wine and liquor. The cupboard’s hardware was lost many years before the current Owners moved in. The notched areas on one side of the doors are evidence of many hands in the past that opened and closed the paneled doors. Before I passed through the doorway leading to the kitchen, I noticed how the side wall of the fireplace has been peeled away to reveal the original plastered wall and remnants of wallpaper. This detail and several other elements throughout the house illustrate the original materials.

Past the Dining Room is the former pantry that is now a laundry/service room and a secondary stair to the upper part of the kitchen wing. Seeking insights about the original layout of the kitchen, the current Owners reached out to old family and friends who were well acquainted with the Robinson family, who lived at the house when it was dairy farm at the turn of the century. Over a thirty year period, the current Owners have transformed the space with painted maple cabinetry, Brazilian marble countertops and backsplash. The exposed beams were refinished and sealed and the brick chimney at the side wall was left exposed, then repointed and painted white to blend with the cabinetry. The beautiful pine floors were reclaimed from William Paca’s old farm house on the site of the Wye River Plantation, the home of the Maryland signer of the Declaration of Independence. I especially liked how well the white cabinetry highlighted the Owners’ beautiful collection of blue and white ceramics.

The current Owners enclosed the old back porch with its original tin roof for a Mud Room/Pantry. A wall of bespoke cabinetry with a mix of paneled doors to access pantry items is opposite open shelves containing baskets of storage for each family member. The lowest cabinet is deeper so it can also be used for sitting while one takes off boots or wellies. The French door brings light into the room and offers a view of the garden. There is also a small powder room for convenient clean ups after gardening. The stairs to the cellar are also located here.

On my tour of the grounds before I came into the house, I had noticed a large half moon shaped opening that had been bricked in at the side wall of the house. I learned that the opening had once been the only access to the cellar. The current Owners discovered a trap door with a folding stairway and remnants of old limed whitewash on each side of the stair. At each end of the cellar, I marveled at the foundation of massive brick pilings and the vaulted relieving arches at the chimneys’ exterior walls.

As the Weekend Wine Woman at Piazza Italian Market, I noted that the rows of wine were resting on racks in this underground space ‘s perfect temperature for storing fine wine. The cellar also originally contained a Larder where butchered meats and fowl awaited cooking or were larded in fat for preservation.

At the second floor, the spacious Primary Ensuite begins with the bedroom over the Dining Room. Steps down to the 1850’s era wing now contains the Primary Bath, the secondary stairs to the Kitchen, Primary Dressing Room and Office. The bedroom’s four poster frame fills the space without infringing upon the spatial volume and the soft colors of white and blue create a serene retreat. The original door has been saved in its original state.

It is difficult to realize that the elegant Primary Bathroom was once a storage room with crumbling lath and plaster walls, an old window with a plywood piece for a window treatment, and wood floors painted brown! Now the space is transformed with marble flooring and a Brazilian marble top for the dual lavatory’s floating cabinet with porcelain vessels. The glass walled shower and the one-piece eco-flush toilet are finishing touches. The Dressing Room with custom cabinetry completes the ensuite.

The office is located at a quiet corner of the house and it its ceiling was removed to expose the rafters and the two square windows on either side of the chimney. The windows add additional sunlight to the room and the white walls accentuate the stained beams. The side gable wall infilled with bespoke millwork beckons one to select a book and relax in one of the chairs. When one is not working, the table and chair are positioned so one can take a break to look over a computer at the view of the landscape through the window.

Another set of stairs leads from the second-floor office to a finished attic, with sunlight from the windows and doors leading to storage areas under the eaves. I admired how the exposed stained rafters, ceiling joists and railing stand out against the white walls and ceiling to accentuate the office’s spatial geometry. This bonus room has myriad uses-second office, playroom, teen hang-out, extra sleeping space, etc.

I would be quite content to be a guest in this elegant bedroom opposite the stair hall and the primary bedroom. The four-poster bed, fireplace, armoire and the writing table would please any guest. The fireplace’s exposed wood framing illustrate a fire that occurred long ago from an old chimney fire and shows the sister joist techniques that were used to repair the damage. The fireplace surround is a simplified reconstruction.

The interior architecture of the bedroom is left “as-is”, to better study the original construction techniques. Old drywall partially obscures the chair rail, and the walls need to be replastered and the partial paint removal from the door offers clues as to its past colors. The beams are exposed in this room but they would have originally been covered by a ceiling.

Between the Primary Bedroom and the Guest Bedroom is a bath created by the space that was originally a large open landing off the stairs with a window for cross ventilation. The room’s size now easily accommodates a full bath.

My fave spaces in houses are always the charming spaces that are tucked under the roof’s framing. Here, the white enclosure of the walls, exposed collar beams and the chimney create a soothing space for sleep. The fireplace indicates this room was used all year, perhaps by the family’s children, servants, or enslaved people. The windows that flank the chimney offer bird’s eye views of the landscape three floors below. I lingered in this room because I especially liked the earth tones of this room’s interior design.

At the opposite end of the third floor is this delightful bedroom with colorful twin beds and the same spatial geometry as the other guest bedroom. The small windows on either side of the fireplace are called “lie on your stomach” windows since their sills are at the same height off the floor as the top of the beds are. The white walls and ceiling reflect the light and the blue accents of the baseboards, the frames of the twin beds and the blue in the rug create a fun and relaxing room for children of all ages.

The Owners’ philosophy of their stewardship of this remarkable property has been to preserve the house wherever possible as a learning lab of architectural history; while simultaneously adapting is use to accommodate a growing family over time. They thoughtfully left some small areas of walls throughout the house to expose the original techniques of its construction. They also obtained matching grants to become a host site for the University of Delaware’s Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. The cellar’s dirt floor was excavated 18” lower and recovered artifacts helped to document the life of an early 18th century house.

The house’s architectural characteristics and the shrinking inventory of historic sites also led the Owners to begin the process for “Mt. Pleasant” to be eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places. I have no doubt that this unique house will soon be proudly displaying its plaque.

Realtors are sometimes accused of “puffing”, or exaggerating a property’s features, but as an architect, I can sincerely state that “Mt. Pleasant” far exceeds all of my selection criteria of site, architecture, interiors and landscape. The house’s gardens enhance the architecture and the exquisite interiors complement the interior architecture so harmoniously. My compliments to the Owners for preserving, restoring and renovating this important piece of Maryland’s architectural history. I envy the very lucky next steward of this unique property-Bravissimo and Bravissima!

The author is indebted to the Owners for sharing their extensive research and detailed explanations of each room’s features, restoration and renovation.

