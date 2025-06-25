The Anderson Twins Return to Oxford with a Tribute to Duke Ellington

Identical twins Peter and Will Anderson, Juilliard-trained jazz virtuosos known for their fresh interpretations of swing-era greats, return to the Eastern Shore on Friday, August 1 for a 7:30 PM performance at the Oxford Community Center. Their show, A Tribute to Duke Ellington, is part of the ongoing Jazz on the Stage at OCC series.

Praised by The New York Times as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone,” the Andersons don’t just perform jazz—they bring its story to life. “We love to incorporate an educational element into the shows themselves,” said Peter Anderson. “Audiences love learning about the composer while absorbing the music.”

Their Ellington tribute will feature classic arrangements, live storytelling, and the wit and charm that have made them favorites at venues like Blue Note, Birdland, and the Kennedy Center. “Ellington’s music is just beautifully written,” Peter said. “It’s hard to screw up Duke.”

Executive Director Liza Ledford says, “We’re thrilled to welcome the Anderson Twins back to Oxford. Their connection to this music is deep, their artistry is world-class, and their performances are always unforgettable.”

Ticket options include:

General Admission Seating: $65

VIP Experience: $150, includes front cabaret seating, two complimentary drinks, a meet-and greet with the artists, and an elegant post-show dessert and bubbly reception created by Chef Mark Salter.

The Andersons last appeared on the Shore at the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival and previously performed at OCC. “We love the area—we’re from Maryland originally,” said Will Anderson. “It feels like coming home.”

Tickets for the August 1st performance are available now at(http://www.oxfordcc.org/jazz or by calling 410-226-5404. Doors open at 7:00 PM; a cash bar will be available.