Chesapeake Conservancy Announces Susan Shingledecker as New CEO

Chesapeake Conservancy’s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Susan Shingledecker as the organization’s new CEO, effective September 8, 2025. A seasoned nonprofit executive with deep roots in conservation and the Chesapeake region, Shingledecker previously served as Chesapeake Conservancy’s vice president and director of programs from 2017 to 2020.

“Susan’s return is a homecoming we are thrilled to celebrate,” said Chesapeake Conservancy Board Chair Stephanie Meeks. “Following a nationwide search, the Board is confident that Susan brings the strategic leadership, nonprofit management experience and deep passion for the Chesapeake Bay that this role requires. She is uniquely positioned to build on our strong foundation and guide Chesapeake Conservancy into its next chapter.”

Shingledecker most recently served as executive director of Earth Science Information Partners (ESIP), where she led a collaborative community of earth and climate science data professionals working to leverage the power of data to address the planet’s most significant environmental challenges. In that role, she built strong partnerships with federal and state agencies, academic institutions and private-sector technology firms and worked closely with NASA, NOAA, USGS and other key stakeholders to advance innovative, data-driven solutions.

“I’m honored to return to Chesapeake Conservancy and lead this incredible team working to protect the nation’s largest estuary and one of the most iconic and vital landscapes in the country. My five years at ESIP have given me an incredible understanding of the opportunities for data to inform our conservation work, increase our efficiency and grow our impact. I am excited to combine this experience with my past work in conservation and outdoor recreation,” said Shingledecker.

In addition to her leadership roles at ESIP and Chesapeake Conservancy, Shingledecker has held a range of influential positions throughout her career. She served as vice president of the BoatU.S., where she advocated for public access and outdoor recreation. Earlier in her career, she led renewable energy programs for the Maryland Energy Administration and served as a policy analyst with the National Governors Association.

Shingledecker has contributed her expertise to several advisory and technical committees focused on environmental stewardship and maritime policy. She served as a federal advisory committee panel member on NOAA’s Hydrographic Services Review Panel, product technical committee chair of the American Boat and Yacht Council’s Aquatic Invasive Species Product Technical Committee and served on the steering committee of the Chesapeake Bay Observing System. She holds a master of environmental management from Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment and a bachelor of arts in international studies from American University’s School of International Service.

Shingledecker resides in Severna Park, Maryland, with her husband and two sons, where they enjoy sailing on the Chesapeake Bay.

EJ Amyot will continue to serve as interim president and CEO, as well as chief operating officer, until Shingledecker officially begins her role as CEO.

Chesapeake Conservancy is the only watershed-wide organization focused on both land conservation and stream restoration to achieve a healthier Chesapeake Bay. We’re utilizing and sharing the latest groundbreaking data and technology, including artificial intelligence, to determine where to focus conservation efforts for the most impact using the least resources. We partnered to help create 248 new public access sites and permanently protect some of the Bay’s special places like Werowocomoco, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, Mallows Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Fort Monroe National Monument, Elktonia-Carr’s Beach Heritage Park and Pissacoack along Fones Cliffs on the Rappahannock River.

