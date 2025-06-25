Art, Kids and the Academy Art Museum: A Chat with Lauren Dwyer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s hard to think of one’s childhood without at least a faint memory of art class. That moment during a seemingly boring summer day when you were allowed to make a mess of yourself with paint, clay, and any other material lying around to create what a 5-year-old would consider “art” for an hour or so.

However, few will realize the importance of those first creative moments as they begin to explore their imagination, physical development, and problem-solving skills. It is simply a part of childhood that often goes unnoticed.

That’s not the case with Lauren Dwyer, the Academy Art Museum’s coordinator for Childhood & Youth Education. With a degree in child development and a passion for art education, Lauren runs the Minis at the Academy program. Designed for children aged 2-5, this program combines art exploration with early learning. Using a multi-sensory, inquiry-driven approach, we foster creativity, independence, and a lifelong love of learning through themes, literature, and the Academy Art Museum’s rich resources.

We asked Lauren to stop by the Spy Studio a few weeks ago to share more information.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum and its Minis program please go here.