Zebra Gallery Opens New Shows in July

On Friday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Zebra Gallery will open two new shows featuring artists Gabriel Lehman and Evan Fitzgerald.

Gabriel Lehman’s show, “A Bird’s Eye View,” will feature his fanciful, dreamlike landscapes with a particular emphasis on clouds, imbuing a sense of joy and wonder into his art. Lehman is a self-taught artist who started painting in 2009 after a career in construction with a focus on flooring for 14 years. Despite not having any formal training, Lehman’s unique perspective and whimsical style quickly gained him a following.

Lehman is also offering painting classes from July 14 to 19 to learn his secrets to gorgeous clouds and fantastic creatures. Classes offered include “Three-Color Clouds,” where students will learn the secrets of capturing the softness, depth, and movement of clouds while transforming three simple colors into breathtaking skyscapes. The “Sunset Skies” class offers students an enchanting journey through the colors of dusk as they learn to paint breathtaking sunsets on 16” by 20” canvases. In this immersive class, students learn how to capture the delicate gradients, vibrant hues, and ethereal beauty of the sky at its most magical moments. The “Rays of Light” class guides students through techniques to achieve the perfect balance of light and shadow, subtle color blending, and atmospheric perspective, making the clouds look like they could float right off the canvas. This class invites participants to explore the endless possibilities of acrylic paint while creating stunning skyscapes that will brighten any space. All skill levels are welcome to all of these classes.

Evan Fitzgerald’s current work explores the ideas of persona. The word persona is rooted in the Latin word for a theatrical mask. Carl Jung described persona as a social mask that we all put on – something to embody, a different mask for a different setting. By obscuring the subject’s face, their headdresses are the focal point. The individual is merely a pedestal for displaying these objects.

“Both of these artists bring such creative and whimsical works to the gallery. I hope visitors will be mesmerized by the details these painters bring to their paintings. We are thrilled to have them exhibiting here,” shares Susan Schauer John, owner of the Zebra Gallery.

For more information or to sign up for Gabriel Lehman’s class, call 410-253-9131 or email

[email protected]. The Zebra Gallery is located at 5 North Harrison Street in Easton, Maryland (across the street from the Historic Tidewater Inn). The gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. For further information, visit www.sfsfiber.art or www.thezebragallery.com.