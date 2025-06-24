State Officials Urge People to Stay Vigilant, Use Caution Amid ‘Hazardous Heat Wave’

Gov. Wes Moore (D) called for a state of preparedness Monday amid a “hazardous heat wave” rolling across the country that threatens to raise the heat index in Maryland into the triple digits this week.

State officials are warning Marylanders to take the threat of the rising temperatures seriously.

“We ask that all Marylanders do their part to stay vigilant, stay hydrated, and stay in cool locations as much as possible,” Moore said in a statement Monday. “This State of Preparedness will ensure that Maryland is coordinated and poised to protect our people in anticipation of extreme heat and humidity.”

As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service reported that Maryland faces an extreme heat warning through Wednesday, with a heat index of up to 110 during the hottest parts of the day.

“Many Marylanders are at risk for heat-related illness during extreme heat like we are experiencing this week,” Maryland Health Secretary Meena Seshamani said in a written statement.

There’s already been one heat-related death in Maryland, which came before the current heat wave hit. The health department provides only a range of data on victims, but it appears that the first heat death of the year was a female from Montgomery County between the ages of 0-17, whose death occurred before last week’s heat-related illness surveillance report was filed last Wednesday.

In recent years, the first deaths of the season have typically been males in their 40s and 50s. Last year, a total 26 people died from heat-related illnesses, the highest death toll since 2018.

As a precaution, Moore’s state of prseparedness order directs the Department of Emergency Management to coordinate state agencies to prepare for potential impacts from hazards or threats, without calling for a state of emergency.

This is also the first year that new state heat safety standards will be in place on worksites, requiring longer and more frequent breaks when the heat index reaches above 90 and 100 degrees. Employers are also expected to provide ample shade and other methods of cooling down for employees working outside and in hot conditions.

State officials hope the new standards will help reduce death and emergency room visits due to heat-related illnesses.

There have already been 164 emergency room and urgent care visits due to heat-related illnesses, according to latest weekly report from the health department.

The department has urged Marylanders to check up on vulnerable family members and on neighbors who are more susceptible to severe heat illnesses.

“Marylanders are advised to never leave children in a car,” the department said last week. “Always check twice to ensure that a vehicle is empty. Even on a 70-degree day, within half an hour, the temperature inside the vehicle can climb to over 100 degrees.”

The department reminds Marylanders to drink plenty of fluids to help cope with the hot weather and urges folks to avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly sweetened beverages. Officials also encourage wearing sunscreen and staying in the shade when possible. Those in need of a cool location can contact their local health departments or call 211 to find the nearest cooling center.

“Remember to check on those who are particularly vulnerable to this weather — including young children, senior citizens, and people with chronic diseases,” Seshamani said. “Be sure that they have the resources they need to stay comfortable and safe, or help them locate one of the dozens of local cooling centers available.”

by Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters

June 24, 2025

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected].