Mid-Shore Real Estate with Chuck Mangold: 2025 Looking Pretty Darn Good

Editor’s Note: For many on the Mid-Shore, particularly in Talbot Couty, Chuck Mangold is the go-to guy to turn to when real estate comes up. For over two decades. Chuck at Benson and Mangold, the multi-generational real estate giant on the Shore, has seen the local market in good and bad times, enjoying the remarkable highs and surviving the low moments. So, when the Spy was thinking of an ongoing series devoted to one of the region’s most important economic sectors, Mr. Mangold was our first choice. And we are particularly grateful Chuck has agreed to participate.

In our quarterly with check-in with Chuck last week, we were surprised (and delighted) to hear his upbeat summary of the real etate market, both commerical and residentail, in the Mid-Shore region. Even more interesting was Chuck’s overall forecast for 2025 despite the voloilitty found in other parts of the country.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. For more information about Chuck Mangold please go to his website here.