Choptank Health Welcomes Bridget Allison, CRNP, to Federalsburg Health Center

Choptank Community Health System’s medical and women’s health care team recently welcomed Family Nurse Practitioner Bridget Allison, CRNP, to the Federalsburg Health Center.

Allison is a Federalsburg native and a Colonel Richardson High School alumnus. Allison brings more than a decade of medical experience to Choptank Health’s care team, including work in hospital settings and a focus on pediatrics, maternal, and child health.

She earned a post-master’s certificate from Wilmington University’s family nurse practitioner program and holds a master’s degree in nursing education from Wilmington University.

Allison also earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a bachelor’s degree in health education, community health, from Salisbury University. Her academic achievement, leadership, and character earned her membership in the Sigma Theta Tau nursing honor society.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, including school-based health in all five counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Health patients can schedule an appointment by calling the Federalsburg Health Center at 410-754-9021, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.