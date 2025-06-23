Remembering Theodore “Ted” Holt Chase

Theodore “Ted” Holt Chase, 93, civic leader and Washington College supporter, dies.

Theodore “Ted” Holt Chase, a beloved member of the Chestertown community and longtime supporter of Washington College, passed away on June 17, 2025, at the age of 93.

A native of Springfield, Massachusetts, Ted was a Yale graduate, U.S. Army veteran, and retired IBM executive. After decades of civic leadership in New York, he and his wife, Barbara, moved to Chestertown in retirement, where Ted continued his lifelong dedication to service.

He served as Chair of the Washington College Parents Committee and Lifelong Learning Program, a member of the Chestertown Ethics Committee, Director of the Chestertown Lions Club, Chair of the Magnolia Hall Board of Directors, and a member of the Chester River Health System and Chester River Country Club boards. He also volunteered as an AARP tax preparer.

Known for his integrity, warmth, and tireless civic spirit, Ted made a lasting impact on many lives through both quiet service and thoughtful leadership.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara “Bobbie” Chase; their three children: Eliza Chase Morton (Mark), Theodore Van Vleck Chase (Katie), and Susannah Chase Sutley (Stuart); his brother; six grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown.