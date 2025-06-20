Wine of the Week: Dardinello Sicilia DOC Zibibbo 2023

Ciao Tutti!

Last month at Piazza Italian Market, we tasted a dry white wine from one of my fave Sicilian wineries, Cantina Assuli, located in the far NW part of Sicily. Recently, Emily and I tasted another of their white wines, the Dardinello Sicilia DOC Zibibbo 2023 ( $15.99, 12.5% ABV), which we will be tasting this weekend. “Zibibbo” is Arabic for “raisin” as Sicily is closer to Africa than it is to mainland Italy. In Sicily, “Zibibbo” is the name given to the Muscat of Alexandria grape variety, which is eaten fresh, dried into raisins or vinified into sweet or dry wines.

Like Assuli’s other artistic and imaginative labels, “Dardinello” is the brave and courageous Saracen knight who was killed by the character Rinaldo in Ludovico Ariosto’s epic poem Orlando Furioso that was later turned into an opera.

Assuli’s 130 hectares of vineyards are near Trapani on the Mediterranean Sea. Perhaps like no other region of Italy, Sicily’s unique climate relentless sun, breezes scented by the Sea and the intense minerality of the soil combine to impart a distinctive taste to its wines, under the watchful eye of Assuli’s Winemaker Lorenzo Landi.

Assuli is now managed by the third generation of the Caruso family. Their portfolio of 100 organic indigenous grape varieties includes Grillo, Insolia, Lucido, Nero d’Avola, Perricone, Syrah and Zibibbo.

What I like about Zibibbo is its freshness, notes of peach and other citrus fruits, and its balance of both minerality and salinity. Not surprisingly, Zibibbo’s best pairings are seafood, especially shellfish and grilled fish as well as Piazza’s Brie and Camembert cheeses. Come in from the forecasted weekend heat and join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to enjoy a taste of this refreshing white wine!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.