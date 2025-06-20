“Colorful Visions” By Carol McClees Featured at The Artists’ Gallery July 4

The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of one of their exhibiting artists, Carol McClees, on First Friday, July 4th in her latest body of work entitled “Colorful Visions.” Carol’s goal is to create a vibrant painting conveying a sense of life, vibrancy and movement, or in Carol’s words…”ALIVE WITH COLOR!” A contemporary artist and award-winning painter, Carol’s self-directed education has included studying with some of the best national and regional artists. While she has worked in a variety of mediums, Carol favors painting in oil.

Carol McClees paintings have been exhibited in many juried shows throughout the United States, including but not limited to Coos Art Museum (Oregon), American Society of Marine Artists East Regional Show hosted by Biggs Museum of American Art (Delaware), Washington County Museum of Fine Arts (Maryland), and Buffalo Naval Park Museum (New York) and Working Artists Forum “Local Color” and Waterfowl Festival (Easton). Her work is part of many private collections throughout the mid-Atlantic, Mid-West, West

Coast and New England. Carol is an active member of many art organizations, including American Society of Marine Artists, Working Artists’ Forum and Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association. Her degrees include an RN and MBA in marketing.

Born and raised in New England, Carol is married to a native Marylander and lives in Baltimore. She enjoys sailing on the Chesapeake Bay aboard her 36′ Skean Dhu, tennis, Nantucket basket weaving, embroidery and reading.

Carol’s artistic inspiration comes from a maritime landscape, a beloved animal, or an architectural delight, whether painting in plein air or in her home studio. “Striving to achieve a painterly realism one brush stroke at a time, using abundant color, and supporting textural tools is my artistic goal. I love to find and capture the unique moment in time when the subject matter comes to life: that fleeting moment when the magical effects of the sun cause dramatic play between lights and darks. When accomplished, I believe that artistic tension is at its best, revealing a painting alive with color, which evokes thoughtful emotion and allows the viewer to complete the story.”

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery’s opening reception for Carol McClees on First Friday, July 4th from 5-7:30 p.m. Carol’s paintings will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of July. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown,

www. theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425. Maryland. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visitor call the gallery at 410-778-2425.

Lead photo: Upwind Leg By Carol McClees