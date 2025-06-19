Letter to the Editor:  Getting the Bang for the Buck

President Trump proudly announced that because he is so wealthy he need not collect a salary. While $400,000 sounds like a lot, it pales in comparison to how he is personally benefiting from the office of the presidency itself.

Trump has refused to do as his predecessors have done: sever ties to the companies or financial interests that may pose, or present the appearance of, a conflict of interest. By keeping his assets in a family-managed trust, which he can revoke at any time, Trump and his family are in the unique position to profit directly from his public service. Here are just a few cases in point:

Trump’s recent crypto-currency event held at the Trump National Golf Club in D.C. brought in $394 million from the “contest winners”. Trump made his brief remarks behind the presidential seal. The money raised is going to his crypto businesses. The top donor was Chinese born, crypto-currency entrepreneur, Justin Sun, who was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission until Trump paused it.

As in his first term, Trump made his first trip abroad to the Middle East where his sons had preceded him and brokered a range of deals including a golf resort in Qatar, a Trump Tower in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, a Trump International Hotel and luxury golf club in Oman as well as leasing his brand to two projects in Riyadh Saudi Arabia. And then there is the “gift” of a jet from Qatar that could cost $1billion to retrofit over several years time and then be gifted to the Trump Presidential Library.

I recently navigated the Trump Store website (www.trumpstore.com). The range of offerings is quite extraordinary including men’s and women’s fashions and accessories, “45” wine and whiskey, skin care products, travel items… even pickle ball rackets with Trump’s name on them. He is now hawking a “collection” of items that have embroidered on them, “2028”. The hat is only $50. The site states that everything is made in America. Really? Weren’t his watches and bibles from China?

So… How can the President of the US intertwine his business ventures with his office? Does that serve the American people well? Does it lend itself to prioritizing self-interests over national ones? Looks like a great investment…give up your salary and make millions and millions of dollars on the country’s dime. Guess he’s a great businessman after all.

Barbara Vann

Chestertown