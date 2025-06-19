Design with Jenn Martella: Dutch Colonial Gem

Since my Spy beat is now four counties, I have enjoyed getting acquainted with Cambridge’s streetscapes around Hambrooks Bay with their mix of architectural styles. This charming house caught my eye since I am especially fond of the Dutch Colonial Style. The house was built in the 1930’s, the heyday of cottage design in the US and its gambrel roof with flared eaves and shed dormers are distinctive design elements of this style that maximizes the floor area at the second floor.

On the day of my visit, I admired the house’s picturesque setting amidst mature landscaping and the front yard’s massive sycamore tree whose wide canopy casts deep shadows onto the lawn. The wide street provides parking on both sides, and its location is only two blocks to the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh along Hambrooks Bay and the Choptank River.

As I walked around the house, I admired how the house’s exterior palette of exposed brick foundation, light lap siding and darker shutters stood out against the landscape. Plantings of giant hostas along the exposed brick foundation in front of the higher nandina wrap around the corner to meet the two large hydrangeas that flank the brick chimney. As inviting as the front porch was, I continued my tour of the grounds.

The house’s full shed dormer and the gambrel eaves that blend into the front porch’s shed roof enliven both the side elevation facing the driveway and the garage and give the house its charm. The house’s side door at grade level was common in the era of cottage design since it led to a half flight of steps up to the first floor kitchen and a half flight down to a basement. The row of crape myrtle at the front side of the garage will soon add its color to the landscape.

From the garage, the massive tulip poplar shades most of the rear yard and the combination of fencing and mature landscaping gives the property privacy. At the rear of the house, a slight extension from the original wall contains a side by side W/D and a full bath, which makes after gardening clean-up easy.

The deck off the laundry area is a delightful outdoor room for relaxing or dining al-fresco. The full shed dormer provides bird’s eye views of the verdant landscape from the second floor’s bath and two of the three bedrooms.

After my tour of the grounds, I walked up the wide brick steps that lead to the house’s other outdoor room, the front porch that stretches across the length of the house. The brown wood slat ceiling continues the earth tones of the exterior materials. One of my architectural pet peeves is a porch that is too shallow to allow passing a person seated in a chair. This porch gets high marks for its depth that allows ample space for relaxing on the chairs with family and friends.

While I admired the front door’s half sidelights and half paneled surround, the Owners came out to welcome me into the spacious foyer with direct sunlight from the large window above the stairs. I wondered if the pair of French doors led to the adjacent room but they actually open into a large closet for family coats. The doors’ frosted glass semi-transparency is a more imaginative solution than wood doors. The bench in front of the radiator has shelves for storing wellies and boots. The wall color, crisp white woodwork and the beautiful wood floors introduces the interior design scheme found throughout the house.

This house’s design incorporates many period details like the elliptical arch that springs from pilasters and trim at each side to gracefully frame the view of the living room from the foyer. Painting the underside of the arch white instead of the wall color accentuated the opening into the living room. The vista through the living room ends at a fireplace with a pellet stove insert, flanked by single windows.

I love dual vistas like this one from the living room’s fireplace to the foyer beyond and through another elliptical arch that frames the dining room. I also appreciated the Owners’ use of bold colors as backdrops to their furnishings, since the living room has ample sunlight from the single side wall windows and the double front window that keep the room bright.

The corner dining room has a single window on each exterior wall for views of the landscape. I loved the original pressed tin ceiling that floats above the bright red walls. The room’s size could easily accommodate six chairs around the table for family celebrations or dinner parties.

An open doorway leads from the dining room to the kitchen. The upper wall of cabinets has an extra row for infrequently used items. Another doorway leads to the extension containing the adjacent laundry and full bath. The mix of beautiful wood floors, vintage wrought iron hardware, period pendant light fixture and granite countertops create an eclectic look.

I envy any laundry that is not a stack W/D in an alcove like mine! This efficient space has everything one needs with the shelf and the drying rack tucked against the wall but adding a countertop would be very easy. The side door opens into a full bath and an exterior door leads to the deck overlooking the rear yard.

The stairs to the second floor lead to a short hall past two guest bedrooms. This front bedroom’s butter yellow walls highlight the white trim of the moldings and the vintage five panel door. The period five-panel door leads to stairs to the third floor.

Opposite the other guest bedroom is another guest bedroom with two windows that offer panoramic views of the landscape below. I admired how the diagonal pattern of the bed’s quilt is outlined in blue to complement the walls.

Past the two guest bedrooms, the hall wall is angled at the door to the hall bath. This clever detail creates a linen closet that backs up to the blue bedroom’s closet. The hall bath’s white plumbing fixtures stand out against the light brown wall and the above the toilet is both a shelf for everyday toiletries. Both the cabinet above the toilet and the shelves recessed into the wall offer additional storage. The window overlooks the rear yard’s landscaping.

The spacious primary bedroom at the end of the short hall spans the length of the house and the door divides the space into two areas. Between the two closets is another arched opening over a window with a seat below. Since the primary bedroom is next to the hall bath, it would be relatively easy to add a bath for the primary bedroom.

The steps to the third floor bonus room open into a space that spans the width and length of the house, with access to storage behind the knee walls. Windows at each end and the skylight keep this space sunny for myriad uses-office, studio, hang-out space for kids or grandkids, etc. The space’s former use was as a rehearsal space for several local bands, including “Luke”, “Drawbridge” and the classic rock band “Transfuzion” – an Eastern Shore favorite.

The real bonus to this house’s location is its being only two blocks away from Gerry Boyle Park with its open spaces for touch football, tennis courts, County sports fields, playground equipment, a pavilion for large group picnics, boat launch, small beach, and fishing. The Park offers front row seats for watching the Eagleman/Iron Man happenings as well the APBA Power boat races and the 4th of July Fireworks.

This charming house is located just beyond the Historic West End District so there are no restrictions for modifications and the deck could be replaced with a family room addition. Great curb appeal from both its picturesque setting with mature landscaping that includes majestic trees for shade and also the Dutch Colonial architecture that maximizes the second floor rooms’ sizes; outdoor rooms of the large front porch and rear deck; compact floor plan; period details of graceful arched openings, moldings, beautiful wood floors and original five-panel interior doors; basement for storage and a third floor for myriad uses; one-car detached garage; all this and its location between the Dorchester YMCA and Gerry Boyle Park-hard to resist!

For more information about this property, contact Sharon Real Estate Associate Broker Sydney Cohee, GRI at 410-228-2525 (o), 410-476-7519 (c) or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.sharonre.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by Bill Whaley, www.billwhaleyphotography.com ,(443) 477-1928

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.