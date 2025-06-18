Prioritizing Children’s Mental Health in the Summer

Summer is supposed to be a happy time for children, but sometimes it requires special attention to children’s mental health. Although prioritizing children’s mental health is important every day, the summer months bring several changes that make it one of the most crucial times of the year to monitor how children are adjusting.

Summer Challenges for Children:

Changes in routine can cause anxiety or difficult adaptation

Increased free time can lead to social isolation, feelings of rejection, or fear of missing out (FOMO)

Pressure and expectations of new summer programming and activities can contribute to stress and anxiety

Feeling disappointed that summer vacation didn’t live up to expectations

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can appear in the summer months and lead to mood, sleep, and appetite changes

Signs of Children’s Depression/Anxiety:

Persistent sadness or irritability

Changes in sleep patterns – difficulty falling asleep, frequent nightmares, or excessive sleepiness

Changes in appetite: a significant decrease or increase over time

Social withdrawal – lack of interest in activities or spending less time with others

Loss of interest in activities or hobbies previously enjoyed

Decreased energy and fatigue – consistently tired, lack of energy, or decrease in activity level

Difficulty concentrating

Physical symptoms – headaches, stomachaches, or other physical discomforts without a medical cause

Self-critical or negative thoughts – having an overly negative view of themselves

Ways to Help:

Spending time outdoors doing physical activity has been shown to have a positive effect on mental health

Connecting daily (even for short periods) to do an activity together, such as going for a walk, or playing a game

Creating a supportive environment with open communication and where children are encouraged to discuss how they feel

Have children take a break from social media – setting limits and modeling your own limits on screentime

If you notice persistent or concerning signs in your child, seek guidance from a qualified mental health professional

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.

For further information, visit the For All Seasons summer tips page at https://files.constantcontact.com/36143a1c701/cd902690-5ed1-4964-849c-940cef4e13ec.pdf.

