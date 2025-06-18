Acoustic Folk-Rock Duo The Nields at The Mainstay

On Sunday, July 6, The Mainstay is excited to welcome the powerful and frequently referred to as “magical” acoustic duo The Nields to their stage. Often heralded for their DNA-infused sibling harmonies (think Everly Brothers, The McGarigle Sisters, and of course the Andrews Sisters), Nerissa and Katryn’s shows are also coupled with their oft-hilarious stage banter, and direct engagement with their audience. As evidence of their high esteem in the acoustic music world, they have opened for James Taylor, The Band, The Indigo Girls, and Ani DiFranco. They have been headlining major coffeehouses and folk festivals for the last thirty years and have 16 CDs to their credit.

Katryna and Nerissa live in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts. In addition to their touring schedule they also lead a very popular children’s singing class in Western, Massachusetts called Hootenanny, which draws new pre-school-aged fans to their already substantial grassroots following.

Apple Music describes their sound as “equal parts The Beatles, the Cranberries, and Joni Mitchell.” A concertgoer perhaps put it best when they said “If you don’t like The Nields you need to get your ears checked.”

Showtime for this special Sunday Mainstay concert event is 7 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.