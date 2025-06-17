Publisher Note: Just Once for the Chestertown Spy in 2025

Dear Readers,

First, a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has already stepped up to support our one and only fundraising campaign of the year. You are the reason we can keep doing what we do—with coffee in hand and deadline anxiety never quite in check.

For those who haven’t had a chance yet: no pressure, but we’re still trying to close the gap (yes, Jack the Spy Office Parrot tried to eat the thermometer graphic, so now we’re estimating). But seriously, every dollar makes a difference.

As major news outlets fold and independent publications shutter across the country, publications like The Chestertown Spy are becoming an endangered species. Since 2011, we’ve been here at 3 p.m. sharp each day—covering town meetings, highlighting local voices, and sharing stories that matter to Kent County. It’s local journalism by humans, for humans (with occasional interruptions from opinionated parrots).

If The Spy has ever made you think, laugh, rally, or breathe a little deeper about this town we share, we ask: help us stay in print and online. Help us stay free for everyone.

Let’s keep the porch light on for independent journalism—one reader at a time.

Please donate online here, or send a check to:

CSM – Chestertown Spy Fund

Mid-Shore Community Foundation

102 East Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

With gratitude,

Jim Dissette

Publisher | The Chestertown Spy