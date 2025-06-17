Lifelong Learning: A Key Pillar of Active Aging

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers lifelong learning as one of the critical pillars to achieve active aging, together with health, participation, and security. This recognition resonates with many in our community and emphasizes that learning is an ongoing journey that enriches the mind, body, and spirit.

Lifelong learning is about staying intellectually alive, socially connected, emotionally fulfilled, and growing at every stage of life. It includes both formal and informal opportunities to acquire new knowledge and skills. Whether it is taking a history course, learning a new language or musical instrument, or joining a book group, science shows that the benefits of continued intellectual engagement are profound (Narushima et al, 2018b; Clouston et al, 2020; Choi et al, 2021; Kalache et al, 2021; Noble et al, 2021; Klimova et al, 2024).

Challenging the brain through learning activities builds cognitive reserve, which is the brain’s ability to adapt and compensate for age-related changes or disease (Narushima et al, 2018a). Learning stimulates neural plasticity, the ability of the brain to continuously remodel itself, which could potentially prevent cognitive decline. Community-oriented learning initiatives offer cognitive engagement that has been proven to slow down cognitive decline and to delay the onset of dementia. Similarly to how physical exercise fortifies the body, mental training keeps the brain nimble and strong. Indeed, engaging the mind is one of the most powerful tools for maintaining quality of life as we age (Noble et al, 2021).

Learning a new language or a new musical instrument are known to improve memory and facilitate problem-solving, whereas engaging in group discussions or book clubs promotes critical thinking and verbal skills and enhances our mood through social interaction. These activities are not only mentally enriching; they also foster a sense of achievement and joy. Lifelong learning is a powerful tool to prevent loneliness and isolation, which have been linked to poorer health outcomes and to an increased mortality risk (U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory, 2023).

Exiting the workforce can leave a newly retired person yearning for purpose and structure, but the benefits of lifelong learning are not limited to the retirement years. Adults in mid-life achieve professional enrichment and personal growth through continuous learning. Lifelong learning also encourages intergenerational dialogue and strengthens community bonds among people with different ages and views. In this way, younger people develop the mindset that learning is not an activity confined to classrooms but rather a lifelong habit that keeps them curious, adaptable, and engaged citizens.

In Kent County and the surrounding region, lifelong learning programs are flourishing. Alongside the Talbot County-based Chesapeake Forum and the newer Institute of Lifelong Learning in Centreville, the Chestertown-based Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) plays a vital role in offering opportunities for continued growth and discovery. Each program brings its own strengths and focus, enriching our community of learners on the Eastern Shore.

At WC-ALL, we experience firsthand how transformative lifelong learning can be. Our members report that participating in our programs reignite passions not explored since college and uncover new friendships and travel destinations, both local and beyond. We offer courses on many topics, from humanities to science and technology, art, health and wellness, social sciences, current events, and more! As we continue to build and expand our programs, we are guided by the belief that everyone, regardless of age, deserves the opportunity to explore and thrive. We invite you to join us, share our mission with others, and help make lifelong learning a cornerstone of active aging and of vibrant living at every age.

Yolanda Sanchez, PhD

Curriculum Committee Chair, WC-ALL