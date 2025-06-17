Letter to the Editor: Surprise! I Liked The Parade

Let me introduce myself by saying I spent Saturday afternoon at our local No Kings rally (fabulous turnout) followed by sign waving with like-minded liberals on street corners around Chestertown. After that I decided to check in on the military parade in D.C., choosing CSPAN over the nattering sycophants on Fox.

To my surprise I rather enjoyed the parade, which I had been firmly against. It is, after all, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Continental Army which is no small deal. And the Army rarely gets the spotlight, the credit and recognition they deserve. Huff Post had written: “Estimated to cost upward of $45 million to taxpayers, the parade, which was a late addition to celebrations planned for the 250th anniversary of the Army, should give Trump the flashy militaristic display he has wanted since his first term. At the time, Pentagon officials shut down the idea because they thought tanks rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue would make the United States look “very Red Square.”

It seemed to me that the Army thwarted Trump’s grand ambitions. I enjoyed watching a military parade American style. This did not appear to be the display of awesome power that Trump wanted, and his dour face throughout the event seemed to reflect that. It recalled a storied history while presenting a restrained demonstration of modern power. (I loved the Robot Dogs)

Except when passing the presidential reviewing stand, the soldiers were very relaxed and engaged with the crowd. Most wore combat uniforms rather than dress or parade attire. No stiff faces or robotic stepping like you see in dictatorships. In fact, the drivers of the tanks were grinning and waving at the crowd, two of them were making heart signs with their fingers and some flashed peace signs. Wow! You’d never see such a thing in any other country’s military parade. Putin’s jaw must have been on the floor. The culprits would have been sent to Siberia, or worse. But these are American soldiers after all. Our guys — the ones who handed out Hershey Bars, gum and cigarettes while they were by-the-way saving our world for democracy in WW2.

The parade ended with the elite West Point and Citadel troops and only then did we see snazzy parade uniforms and precision marching. I felt the Army chose to celebrate their history their way and pretty much ignored Trump’s desires. It’s said the president requested the planes flying overhead, but any military parade would have had an aerial component.

I feared the Army band would be forced to play Happy Birthday but happily there was nothing so demeaning. In fact I heard no acknowledgment of the “other birthday” during or after the parade. They did have young country music singer Warren Zeider performing songs totally irrelevant to this patriotic event. His hits “Pretty Little Poison,” and “Guilty As Charged”. Whaaat? Maybe that was a tidbit they threw out for Trump. None of the big stars would allow their music to be used.

It’s a shame that this historic celebration was almost ruined by the wannabe King birthday boy. And that many people stayed away because of him. But the Army did itself proud in spite of the pressure. Mission accomplished. No Kings.

Lolli Sherry

Chestertown