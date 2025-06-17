KCA Announces Summer Resident Artists

The Kent Cultural Alliance announces the start of the summer session of its SFW Resident Artist Program. Two multi-talented artists will join KCA for “CLIMATE” – a themed, community based residency in partnership with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, and Washington College’s Center for the Environment and Science. Additional support and guidance from Mike Twining, VP at Willard Agri-service, who is working on climate mitigation for large scale farming in Maryland and Delaware.

Artist Evan Kassof (Philadelphia, PA) and Marty Two Bulls, Jr. (Rapid City, SD) will join KCA for the six week residency session, studying and creating engaging works that shed light on impacts of the climate crisis here in Kent County and the surrounding area.

Kassof is a composer, conductor, sound artist, and labor organizer living in Philadelphia. He makes operas as the Music Director of ENAensemble, and has had operas premiered and performed in Philadelphia, Budapest, and London. His music sits at the intersection of science, labor organizing, and dramatic expressionism – meaning his music is often microtonal, written in Excel, and made in genuine collaborative partnership with others. He jointly-made, ecologically-informed augmented reality works installed in Wyoming and Philadelphia, residencies at Pine Meadow Ranch (Oregon, 2023), and at Tongue River Artist Residency with flutist Chelsea Meynig (Wyoming, 2024). When not making music, he’s winning strikes and transformative collective bargaining agreements as an organizer with the Philadelphia Council, AFL-CIO. More at evankassof.com

Two Bulls, Jr. is an artist and educator based in Rapid City, SD. Two Bulls is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and was raised in the high plains of South Dakota. Two Bulls comes from a family of diverse artists. His father, Marty Two Bulls Sr., is an accomplished artist and was Two Bulls’ first art instructor. Two Bulls grew up in his father’s studio where he learned the fundamentals of sculpture, illustration, graphic design and most importantly how to make a living as a creative person. Two Bulls eventually went on to study printmaking and ceramics at The Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM where he earned a Bachelors in Fine Arts in 2011. After graduation, Two Bulls spent several years in Santa Fe developing his art practice and working in contemporary art galleries where he worked with a plethora of contemporary artists from around the world. In 2017 he was offered a full time faculty position with Oglala Lakota College (OLC) to teach art. Two Bulls jumped at the opportunity to return to his homelands and work with his tribal community. Since returning home, Two Bulls has created a Graphic Arts program at OLC and continues to work as a positive force for the arts in his communities both near and far. Two Bulls is the Artist Laureate for the Oglala Sioux Tribe and a 2022 United States Artist Fellow. More at: www.martytwobullsjr.com

While school may be out, summer camps are in, and KCA is excited to partner for the second time with HORIZONS of Kent and Queen Anne’s County. KCA’s summer artists will each lead two workshops with campers on the impacts of Artificial Intelligence on the art world.

Public events for CLIMATE are as follows:

Monday, June 30, 2025 – MEET THE ARTISTS at KCA at 5 pm. This is a formal presentation by each of the artists about their work and lives as artists. There will be Q&A opportunity followed by a lite reception.

Saturday, July 26, 2025 – OPEN STUDIO at KCA from 11 am to 2 pm. Open studio provides the public an opportunity to engage with the artists while they are at work in their studio preparing for the CLIMATE Exhibition.

Friday, August 1, 2025 – OPENING NIGHT at KCA from 5-8 pm. Join us for the opening of CLIMATE, An SFW Residency Exhibit featuring KCA’s resident artists

Saturday, August 2, 2025 – ARTISTS’ Talk at KCA at 1:00 join us for this more formal presentation of residency work by KCA’s artists. The presentation will be followed by a lite reception.

Exhibit Hours:

Wednesdays – Fridays from 10 am to 4 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm through Sept. 6.

For more information, please contact the Kent Cultural Alliance at 410-778-3700 or visit www.kentculture.org