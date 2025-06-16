Shelter Alliance Appoints Kimrose Goodall As New Director

The Shelter Alliance is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kimrose Goodall as Executive Director, effective July 1, 2025. Dr. Goodall brings to the position a distinctive blend of medical, psychological, and theological expertise, shaped by years of hands-on work as a physician and counselor. Her deep commitment to holistic care uniquely equips her to lead The Shelter Alliance in its mission to serve Kent County’s unhoused population.

Raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Dr. Goodall briefly resided in Baltimore, Maryland during her youth, attending Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Subsequently, she returned to Jamaica and completed the International Baccalaureate program at Hillel Academy in Kingston and went on to earn a Bachelor of Pure Sciences and a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from the University of the West Indies. After completing Medical School in 2018, she served as a medical doctor at both the University Hospital of the West Indies and the Constant Spring Medical Center in Kingston, Jamaica for over 6 years.

During her medical practice, Dr. Goodall developed a deep passion for addressing the psychological and emotional needs of vulnerable populations. This led her to pursue a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology at the Caribbean Graduate School of Theology, where she graduated with honors in 2024. As part of her graduate training, she completed a clinical practicum at the A.F. Whitsitt Center in Maryland, serving as a Counseling Psychology Intern and working directly with individuals navigating substance use and housing instability.

Dr. Goodall’s academic and clinical background includes trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and multicultural competency, equipping her to serve individuals from diverse cultural, socioeconomic, and psychological backgrounds with both insight and empathy. Her approach is shaped not only by professional experience, but also by her own personal journey which includes a season of experiencing housing insecurity. This lived experience fuels her passion for providing holistic, dignified, and compassionate care, and deepens her understanding of the complex barriers faced by those without stable housing.

Founded in September 2024, The Shelter Alliance aspires to establish and operate a 24/7/365 shelter in Kent County, Maryland. Since its inception, The Shelter Alliance has provided emergency accommodations in local motels, oﬀering temporary shelter to those in need. To date, it has provided 97 bed nights to 38 individuals. It has assisted three of these clients in securing permanent housing in partnership with Deep Roots (Earleville), Maryland Rural Development Corporation (Chestertown), and Corsica River Mental Health Services (Centreville).

With a full-time shelter, The Shelter Alliance will expand its impact, helping more community members transition from crisis to stability. The Shelter Alliance welcomes support from the public. Checks payable to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation with the designation THE SHELTER ALLIANCE in the memo line may be mailed to P.O. Box 2, Chestertown, MD 21620. The Shelter Alliance, Inc. is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.