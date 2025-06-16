MENU

Sections

More

June 16, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes Archives

No Kings Day Nationwide Protest: The Spy Would Like Your Thoughts

by 6 Comments

Share

No Kings Day rally in Fountain Park, Saturday, June 14. Photo by Kurt Kolaja

 

As protest rallies swept across the nation on Saturday, Chestertown turned out in strong numbers at Fountain Park to support No Kings Day’s global declaration of resistance to Donald Trump’s policies and actions.

More than 800 people gathered to hear speeches by Melvin Rapelyea, chairman of the Kent County Democratic Central Committee; Chestertown Mayor David Foster; Kent County High School senior and president of the Kent County Young Democrats, Eamon Lindsay; Katie Stevens; veteran Misty Colache; and Bill Flook, president of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Many participants lined Cross and High Streets, holding banners and signs for passing drivers, who responded with enthusiastic honks of support.

On this historic day, one that held different meaning for every participant and witness, The Spy invites you to share your reflections on No Kings Day, and your hopes for the future.

Cross Street, Saturday, June 14.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. I am standing near the middle of your photo, taken on Cross Street, holding a sign saying “This flag belongs to all of us.” The huge turnout nationwide for No Kings Day is proof that Americans are fed up with divisive rhetoric, incompetent leadership, corrupt practices and authoritarian actions taken by the Trump administration. We the people will not back down.

    Reply

  2. I think it’s stupid. The Democrats are just pushing more minorities over to the Republican side. My father came here legally and I support President Trump and legal immigration. Everything he says is true. Then, to do it on the Army’s 250th Parade is so disrespectful. Also, I notice in the pictures all white liberals. 🤡

    Reply

    • Theresa Nuz, you can tell someone’s political leaning from a photo? I consider myself a moderate and, in the past at least, have voted for Republicans as well as Democrats. I’m a big fan of Wayne Gilchrest.

      I can tell you that there were black, Asian and Latino participants at the rally in Fountain Park. There were veterans of every war from Vietnam to Afghanistan there as well.

      Reply

  3. It was heartening to see so many people in Fountain Park. We could have used more diverse representatives but there was an edge to the day which probably prevented some folks from coming. We need to see and hear one another and know that protest is our sacred right in the USA. Kudos to all who came and, should we gather again,more people should attend!

    Reply

  5. The vital event last Saturday IMO was not the staggering numbers of Americans — now estimated at seven to eleven million across the country, with 800 in Chestertown — who protested Trump’s myriad unconstitutional predations.
    Nor was it our corrupt president’s expensive vanity parade in D.C. and his pathetic attempts to politicize the U.S. armed forces.
    No, the political assassinations and shootings in Minnesota and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s thuggish assault on U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla in Los Angeles were nothing less than brown-shirt, Nazi-like violence.
    To quote W.B. Yeats, “what rough beast” do we face?

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.