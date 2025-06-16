No Kings Day Nationwide Protest: The Spy Would Like Your Thoughts

As protest rallies swept across the nation on Saturday, Chestertown turned out in strong numbers at Fountain Park to support No Kings Day’s global declaration of resistance to Donald Trump’s policies and actions.

More than 800 people gathered to hear speeches by Melvin Rapelyea, chairman of the Kent County Democratic Central Committee; Chestertown Mayor David Foster; Kent County High School senior and president of the Kent County Young Democrats, Eamon Lindsay; Katie Stevens; veteran Misty Colache; and Bill Flook, president of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Many participants lined Cross and High Streets, holding banners and signs for passing drivers, who responded with enthusiastic honks of support.

On this historic day, one that held different meaning for every participant and witness, The Spy invites you to share your reflections on No Kings Day, and your hopes for the future.