Black Countryside Communities With Darius Johnson June 21

On Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m., at the Harwood Nature Center at Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, Darius Johnson will present “We’re Still Here,” a talk on the history of Black countryside communities in Kent County.

Darius Johnson is a historian and preservation scholar with Chesapeake Heartland, as well as a committed community advocate. His original research brings long-overdue scholarly attention to the rural Black communities of Still Pond, Coleman, Big Woods, and Butlertown—histories that have long been marginalized in favor of a predominantly Chestertown-focused narrative.

The project became deeply personal for Johnson. Raised in Big Woods, with family roots in Still Pond and Butlertown, he began tracing his genealogy and made a startling discovery: he is a direct descendant of James Butler, a free Black man who owned land in 1820, during a time when many like him were still considered property.

“Facts and figures related to African American history in Kent County have been increasingly documented and celebrated in recent decades, yet a deep and often complicated gap remains in sharing many of the stories of success, empowerment, and lived experience that give meaning to the data. We’re Still Here aims to take a step toward bridging that gap, write Maria Wood, Executive Director of the Historical Society of Kent County.

What began as a personal journey has evolved into a county-wide archival effort. With the help of cousins and neighbors, Johnson is collecting and digitizing family records, rare photographs, manumission papers, and newspaper clippings—some dating back before 1900. The result is a growing digital archive of stories that document resilience, kinship, education, and land ownership in Kent County’s Black countryside.

In collaboration with the Historical Society of Kent County, Johnson’s presentation will guide attendees through generations of Black life rooted in land, freedom, and family—stories that have too often remained in the shadows.

Johnson also called attention to the upcoming Legacy Day , August 15-17, 2025. celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County. It is an opportunity for all residents to have a great time recognizing their shared history. Legacy Day is offered free of charge to the community – thanks to the generous support of individuals, organizations, and businesses. Catch up with the virtual celebration at: https://sumnerhall.org

We’re Still Here is free and open to the public. Reservations are encouraged.

Please note: there is no parking at the preserve. Visitors are asked to use the town lots on the 300 block of Cannon Street. Those with limited mobility may call (410) 778-3499 in advance.

For additional information, contact the Historical Society at (410) 778-3499 or [email protected].