Wine of the Week: Verdicchio Di Matelica DOC

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend, we will taste a new wine to our collection, the Verdicchio Di Matelica DOC ($19.50, 13% ABV) from the Societa Agricola Bisci winery in the commune of Matelica, Le Marche. The Wine Expert Ian D’Agata, who wrote the tome “The Native Grapes of Italy” considers Verdicchio to be the greatest white grape in all of Italy. It is a rare grape that is indigenous to Le Marche with miniscule quantities grown in Argentina and Brazil.

Le Marche, between Umbria and the Adriatic Sea, is five times longer than it is wide. Matelica enjoys a distinctive microclimate of ample sunlight, constant breezes and dry nights due to its setting in the Alta Valle dell’ Escino, the only valley in Le Marche that lies parallel to the Adriatic Sea, nestled between the Natural Park Monte San Vicino and the towering Sibillini Mountains.

Bisci was founded in 1972 and contains 25 hectares, 18 of which are planted with Verdicchio grapes. Bisci is now run by the second generation, brothers Mauro and Tito. 1998 was their first vintage from vines dating from 1978 and in 2019 the first certified organic wines were produced. Their Verdicchio di Matelica’s award winning vintages were 2008, 2011, 2016 and 2019. In 2018, Gambero Rosso chose the Verdicchio di Matelica 2018 as its Tre Bicchieri winner.

Emily and I tasted this Verdicchio with our rep recently and we liked it for its clear scents of peach and white flowers, fresh taste and good balance, with the bitter note in the finish that is characteristic of this grape. This is a great aperitivo for summer evenings, with Piazza’s Marcona almonds, prosciutto and aged cheeses, or pair it with fish or white meat ntrees.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this fascinating white wine!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.