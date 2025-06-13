KCMS celebrates eighth-grade promotion

Kent County Middle School is sending off 116 students to the high school this fall.

The middle school celebrated the promotion of those eight-graders with a ceremony in the gym attended by family, friends and community members Wednesday morning, June 11.

Principal Mark Buckel said the ceremony celebrates the hard work and determination of the eighth-graders as they take their next step.

“It is my honor to share this special occasion with the students, families and the faculty,” he said.

For Assistant Principal Kelley Melvin, the eighth-grade class holds extra significance. The class includes her last students as a third-grade teacher, before the pandemic closed schools and she moved into administrative roles.

She said she is extremely grateful that she was able to be with the students again during their last two years of middle school and to watch them grow into fine young men and women.

“Today I stand here with a heart full of pride and love,” Melvin said.

A number of students addressed their classmates during the ceremony.

Sophia Espinosa Westcott said she was honored to celebrate the occasion with her classmates. She thanked the families, friends, middle school faculty and Kent County Public Schools team for their support.

“Today isn’t just about finishing middle school,” she said. “It’s about recognizing how far we’ve come, appreciating those who have helped us along the way and looking forward to the exciting future ahead.”

In giving the National Junior Honor Society address, Jacob Stumpf talked about how the program changed him, giving him the courage be a public speaker and teaching him what it is to be a leader.

“Leadership, I once thought, was about being the loudest in the room and being bossy,” Stumpf said. “I’ve learned that leadership is more about taking other’s ideas and making them better and collaborating.”

Stumpf also introduced the keynote student speakers, Anthony Bruce and Karmen Brown.

“When we first walked through the doors of the middle school, many of us felt a mix of nerves and excitement, unsure of what the next few years would bring,” Bruce said. “But throughout the journey, we’ve grown in ways we never expected.”

He talked about tackling challenging assignments, enjoying new experiences, making memories and learning lessons not found in any textbook.

“These lessons will stay with us far beyond the walls of middle school,” Bruce said.

Brown said they will look back on the experience with gratitude.

“Middle school wasn’t always easy,” she said. “But we discovered our strength, our voice and even a little bit of who want to be.”

She said they will carry into high school lessons they learned: the importance of kindness, the value of hard work and the power of believing in themselves and one another.

Brown said the ceremony marks the beginning of something entirely new, but going into it, the students know they are capable of amazing things.

As part of the ceremony, teachers took the stage to hand out awards to students who made a mark on their classes and the school.

Buckel and Melvin presented the middle school’s signature recognitions: the Blue and Gold Award and the Trojan Award.

The Blue and Gold Award was presented to Layla Blake and Isaiah Harris for having consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and citizenship.

“This award is given to students who lead by example, show respect and kindness to others and contribute positively to the school community,” Buckel said. “Their dedication, character and willingness to make a difference have left a lasting impression on our school.”

The Trojan Award was given to Karina Mendoza Morales, Alijah Floyd and Finn Dierker for having shown the most growth and improvement.

“Their progress is a reflection of the strength, commitment and belief in themselves — and it has not gone unnoticed,” Melvin said. “We are so proud of their journey and all that lies ahead.”

Following the awards presentation, the eighth-graders were called to the stage one by one to receive a certificate and take a photo with Buckel and Melvin.

In closing the promotion ceremony, Buckel encouraged the students to thrive in the community, to give back in ways large and small and to make a difference.

He said they are the next generation of leaders and that they will meet people who shape them and they will, in turn, shape others.

“Be someone that others look up to. Perform small acts of kindness, generosity and respect. They will always be remembered and appreciated,” Buckel told the students.

He said he was incredibly proud of all of them and he looks forward to following their journey through Kent County High School. He said he will be there cheering them on at graduation in four years.

“Thank you for the joy, the energy and the connection you’ve brought to our school,” Buckel told the promoted eighth-graders.

Lead photo: Kent County Middle School Principal Mark Buckel and Assistant Principal Kelley Melvin congratulate student Bailey Bortz, who received an award for her performance in English Language Arts class from teacher Theodosia Parker, at podium.