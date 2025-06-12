Keeping Up Proteins by Angela Rieck

Most of us are not getting enough protein in our diets.

In adults weighing 150 pounds, scientists recommend a minimum of 54 – 80 grams of protein per day (with some recommending 136 grams of protein per day). That is a lot of protein. Specific protein needs vary based on age, activity level, and individual goals (e.g., weightlifters, fitness activists).

And, as we age, our protein needs increase in order for us to maintain muscle mass and overall health. For older people, a minimum of 68 or more grams are recommended for someone of 150 pounds. While the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for older adults is still the same as for younger adults, emerging research suggests that older adults need more protein.

Aging causes our body to become less efficient at using protein for muscle growth and repair, a phenomenon called anabolic resistance. Sufficient protein intake is crucial for slowing or preventing muscle loss. Adequate protein intake helps maintain our muscle mass, which is vital for mobility, independence, and overall quality of life.

So, we need to start counting our protein and most likely we will find that we are not getting enough. Dieticians recommend eating lean meats, dairy, poultry, fish, eggs, beans, lentils, and nuts throughout the day. Some recommend using protein supplements. It is also important to spread protein intake across multiple meals to optimize muscle protein synthesis. (But don’t go over recommended amounts of protein as it will cause extra work for the kidneys.)

Exercise plays a part as well. People who exercise regularly, especially those who use some sort of weight training, require more protein for muscle repair and growth. Also, those of us trying to lose weight need a higher protein intake, as protein helps with feeling full and can aid in burning more calories.

Any movement is important in keeping up muscle mass. A 2022 study found taking regular, short walking breaks after eating improved the body’s ability to turn dietary proteins into the muscle.

So we don’t just need to consume more protein as we age, it is also important that we move as well. Building muscle by movement, exercise and weight training is important for translating what we eat into muscle mass and flushing damaged proteins from our muscles. To effectively use and store protein, we have to do some form of movement.

Personally, I started watching my protein intake the beginning of the year and I realized that I was not getting nearly enough protein. Since increasing my protein, I have noticed that I have much more energy and feel healthier.

But getting enough protein is still hard, but it is worth it.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.