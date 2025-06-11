Town of Millington Proclaims June as Pride Month

The Kent County Chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center is proud to announce that the Town of Millington has officially proclaimed June as Pride Month, affirming its support for the LGBTQ+ community and its commitment to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment for all.

At the June 10th council meeting, the Mayor and Council of Millington unanimously signed the proclamation, recognizing the importance of celebrating diversity, promoting equality, and acknowledging the contributions of LGBTQ+ residents to the town’s culture, economy, and civic life.

“This proclamation is a meaningful step forward in affirming that LGBTQ+ individuals belong and are valued in every part of Kent County,” said Francoise Sullivan, chair for the Kent County Chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center. “We are grateful to the Town of Millington for its leadership and allyship.”

The proclamation comes as communities across the country celebrate Pride Month with events and actions that uplift LGBTQ+ voices, reﬂect on the ongoing ﬁght for equal rights, and honor the history of the movement. Locally, Pride Month in Kent County includes a New Orleans themed fundraising event and photo exhibit at the Garﬁeld Center in Chestertown.

The Delmarva Pride Center and its Kent County Chapter work to provide advocacy, support, and programming for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families throughout the region. The recognition of Pride Month underscores the importance of this work and the continued need for visibility and dialogue.

To learn more about upcoming events or to get involved, visit www.dpckentcounty.org.