Talbot County Repeals DEI Language to Ensure Airport Work Continues

If there were ever a textbook example of how federal politics can directly shape local outcomes, it was last night’s Talbot County Council meeting.

Armed with a directive from the Trump administration’s Secretary of Transportation, Council members were informed that federal funding for capital improvements like civilian airports—including Easton’s—would be contingent on the removal of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies from local government. The message was pretty straightforward: without eliminating DEI language from employee handbooks or discontinuing annual diversity reports, Talbot County could forfeit up to $48 million in federal grants earmarked for infrastructure improvements, specifically, runway modifications currently underway at the Easton Airport.

As shown in our highlight reel, pragmatism ultimately prevailed. The Council voted 4–1 to remove all DEI-related language and policies from the county’s public documents to preserve funding for the airport project in northeast Talbot County, whose goal is to comply with the Federal government’s FAA regulations.

Here is the full resolution:

Administrative resolution regarding the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statement adopted by the County Council of Talbot County, Maryland on September 22, 2020, and diversity training for employees of Talbot County, Maryland.

Whereas, on June 23, 2020, the County Council of Talbot County, Maryland adopted an administrative resolution requiring the County Manager to:

Provide an annual report describing diversity training initiatives for employees of Talbot County, Maryland in the prior fiscal year, and Identify new opportunities for diversity training in the following fiscal year.

And whereas, on July 14, 2020, the County Council adopted an administrative resolution requiring the development of a diversity statement for the County applicable to County government.

And whereas, in accordance with the July 14 administrative resolution, on September 22, 2020, the County Council adopted by motion a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement, the objective of which is stated therein as follows:

By adopting this Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statement, the County strives to foster an environment that welcomes and accepts diversity within County government.

The County is committed to:

Maintaining an inclusive, productive, supportive, open, innovative, and equitable workplace environment in which every individual is valued for his or her unique characteristics.

Fostering respect, understanding, and acceptance of differences.

Enabling employees to reach their full potential, thus enhancing the relationships among ourselves and optimizing the quality of services to our residents and fellow employees.

And whereas, following the adoption of the June 23 administrative resolution, the County Manager has provided annual reports to the County Council regarding diversity training.

And whereas, on March 26, 2024, the County Council adopted an administrative resolution adopting the 2024 employee handbook for Talbot County, Maryland.

The employee handbook contains provisions setting forth the County’s commitments to:

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Zero tolerance for harassment of any kind whatsoever, including:

Workplace harassment

Sexual harassment

Bullying

Intimidation

Threats and violence

And whereas, in accordance with the foregoing policies and applicable law—including but not limited to the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution—the County is a merit-based employer.

Employees and prospective employees enjoy equal opportunity in all employment decisions, without regard to:

Race

Creed

Sex

National origin

Disability

Or other protected characteristics

And the County does not discriminate based on such protected characteristics.

And whereas it is the intent and desire of the County Council and County Administration that every County employee and prospective employee enjoys a welcoming workplace where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.

And whereas, the County relies heavily on financial assistance from the federal government in various projects—including, but not limited to, the pending airfield modernization program for the Easton Airport. The County would not be able to fund such projects without such assistance.

And whereas, on April 24, 2025, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation sent a letter to all recipients of U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) funding, including the County, stating in pertinent part:

Any policy, program, or activity that is premised on a prohibited classification—including discriminatory policies or practices designed to achieve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) goals—presumptively violates federal law.

Recipients of DOT financial assistance must ensure that personnel practices, including hiring, promotions, and terminations within their organizations, are merit-based and do not discriminate based on prohibited categories.

And whereas the County Council does not wish to jeopardize the County’s ability to receive critical federal funding, including DOT funding for the program.

And whereas, the employee handbook sets forth the intent and desire of the County Council and County Administration that every County employee and prospective employee enjoys a welcoming workplace where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, consistent with:

Applicable laws and regulations

The County’s commitments to EEO, ADA, and zero tolerance for harassment

And whereas, notwithstanding the June 23 administrative resolution, the County Administration provides training to all employees regarding compliance with equitable laws and regulations, consistent with EEO, ADA, and zero tolerance for harassment.

And whereas, in consideration of the foregoing, the County Council deems it appropriate to adopt this administrative resolution such that:

The June 23 administrative resolution

The July 14 administrative resolution

And the DEI statement

Are of no further force and effect.

Now therefore, be it resolved by the County Council of Talbot County:

The foregoing recitals are not merely prefatory, but are a substantive part of this administrative resolution.

Effective immediately, the June 23 administrative resolution, the July 14 administrative resolution, and the DEI statement are of no further force and effect.

Effective immediately, the County Manager shall no longer be required to provide an annual report to the County Council detailing diversity training initiatives for County employees. However, the County Manager shall continue to inform the County Council regarding training afforded to employees in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Nothing in this administrative resolution shall be construed as a repudiation of the intent and desire of the County Council and County Administration that:

Every County employee and prospective employee enjoys a welcoming workplace where all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, without regard to race, creed, sex, national origin, disability, or other protected characteristics.

Nor shall it be construed as a prohibition or limitation on the County Administration’s authority to provide training to all County employees regarding compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Be it further resolved that this administrative resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption.

Introduced by the County Council of Talbot County, Maryland at a regular meeting on June 10, 2025, at which meeting copies were available to the public for inspection.

Adopted by the County Council of Talbot County, Maryland at a regular meeting on June 10, 2025, at which meeting copies were available to the public for inspection.