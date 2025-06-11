Commissioners Honor Dr. McComas

The superintendent of Kent County Public Schools received a welcome surprise at the end of the county’s annual budget hearing earlier this month.

Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas was on hand for the Kent County Commissioners hearing Tuesday, June 3 to thank them for their support of the school system.

After closing the public hearing portion of the meeting, the commissioners in turn thanked Dr. McComas and presented her with a special citation.

“Be it known in recognition of your outstanding service as the Kent County Public Schools superintendent, and in honor of the leadership and dedication you have demonstrated for the benefit of the students and citizens, and as an expression of our gratitude and great respect for your invaluable contribution to our public school system, we are pleased to confer upon you this Commissioners Citation,” President Ron Fithian read from the certificate.

Dr. McComas is winding down her first year as superintendent here, having started on the job last July 1.

The school system budget is part of the larger county budget, and Fithian spoke about the financial challenges McComas faced this year. He thanked Dr. McComas for working with the county in preparing next year’s budget, which takes effect this July 1.

“We really appreciate you being such a team player for Kent County,” Fithian told Dr. McComas. “And we think that our students are in good hands.”

The Kent County Commissioners present Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas with a special citation Tuesday, June 3. From left are Commissioner Albert Nickerson, President Ron Fithian, Dr. McComas and Commissioner John F. Pric