Choptank Health Welcomes Carmen Grant to Easton Health Center

Choptank Community Health System’s Easton Health Center recently welcomed Behavioral Health Clinician Carmen Grant, LCSW-C, to its behavioral health care team.

Grant’s experience includes conducting individual therapy, psychosocial assessments, supervision, and behavioral consultation, working with patients in school-based environments, and those with serious mental illnesses.

She earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of California. She holds certifications in USC’s military social work specialization and EMDR therapy and speaks fluently in English and Spanish.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, including school-based health in all five counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Health patients can schedule an appointment by calling the Easton Health Center at 410-770-8910, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.