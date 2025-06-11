114th Gunston School Commencement Celebrates The Class of 2025

The Gunston School celebrated its 114th commencement this past Saturday, June 7, honoring the Class of 2025 with a waterfront ceremony overlooking the Corsica River, as family and friends looked on. Despite the rain, the procession began on time with Bagpiper Andrew Jaecks, followed by school faculty and staff, and then graduating seniors. This year’s 62 members of the senior class were accepted to 149 colleges and universities, earning nearly $12 million dollars in merit scholarships.

Head of School John Lewis introduced the commencement speaker, Director of ShoreRivers, Isabel Hardesty, who works to protect Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-backed advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement. She had this advice for the graduates: “You all are entering a really exciting and energizing time of your lives, where you have so many new opportunities to experience and new people to meet. So for the next 2-4 years, say yes. Do stuff that scares you. Go outside and move your body. Character and attitude matter more than hard skills. I look forward to seeing your confident, driven, risk-taking, problem-solving, happy, well-rounded selves in my applicant pool when you graduate college. Good luck!” she said.

Mr. Lewis and Gunston’s Chair of the Board Joe Janney, P’21 then presented each graduate with their diploma, individually handcrafted by faculty member Michael Kaylor on an antique letterpress. This year’s valedictorian honor (also called the Samuel A. Middleton Award after one of the school’s founders) was bestowed upon Brayden Hamm of Smyrna, Del., the day prior at the school’s Green & White Awards Ceremony.

“It goes without saying that this student’s academic record is exceptional, having earned a perfect grade 4.0 point average across perhaps the most rigorous course load ever taken at Gunston, including 12 AP courses ranging from Computer Science, to Spanish, to English Literature, to several histories,” said Mr. Lewis. “Without question, we expect to learn in July that he will earn a National AP Scholar distinction. He is also a person of exceptional attitude and character. Outside of the classroom, he is the beating heart of the Math Club and the Rowing Team, and he has volunteered his time in activities ranging from Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s to the Delaware Aerospace Academy. As you will hear in his speech, he is a deeply intellectual, philosophical, studious, kind, and ethical person.”

Hamm had this parting wisdom for classmates: “We are comprised of talented designers and engineers, of dedicated environmental advocates, of prospective medical practitioners, of creative writers and essayists, of stunning artists, of gifted musicians, of skillful athletes, of distinguished coders, and of incredibly knowledgeable trivia junkies – all just to name a few. We have spent countless hours of hardship in charting our way forward with commendable course rigor, while also finding sufficient time to enjoy the company of one another and keep our experience tangible and enjoyable. But, of course, not much of this would have ever been possible if it weren’t for the greater community at Gunston.”

Presented by Assistant Head of School Christie Grabis, the prestigious Gunston Award, which began in 1969, is unique in that it’s chosen by the vote of the entire school community, including students, faculty and staff and is given to the senior who embodies Gunston’s core values on a daily basis. This award was given to Mia Walker (Easton, Md.). “Their actions reflect a genuine commitment to connection and have helped build lasting relationships that strengthen the fabric of our school. Being chosen by a vote of the entire community affirms this student’s lived example of true camaraderie,” said Mrs. Grabis.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located on 75 waterfront acres in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.