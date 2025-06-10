Bayside Quilters Installation at Talbot County Free Library

The Talbot County Free Library and Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore are proud to present a special installation of quilts to celebrate TCFL’s 100th Anniversary. The installation will be displayed at the Easton Branch of the Talbot County Free Library from May 29 to October 3, 2025.

The installation features 64 beautifully designed and constructed quilts created by Bayside Quilters guild members and hung throughout the library. The quilts display a range of styles – including traditional, contemporary, modern, appliqué, hand and machine quilting and art.

From the exuberant swirls of a modern appliqué quilt to traditional quilts honoring the Eastern Shore and the natural world – visitors are sure to be dazzled by the array of colors, patterns and themes on display.

The collaboration is a part of the library’s year-long Centennial Celebrations – a brochure with information on the Bayside Quilters and the quilts displayed will be available at the Circulation Desk for the duration of the installation.

The Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore is a guild committed to the creation, study, and sharing of quilts and quilt making, and have been proudly serving the community for over 30 years.

“Outreach is core to our mission statement … We are honored to help celebrate the Talbot County Free Library’s 100th Anniversary. The art and craft of quilting goes hand in hand with reading” reports a Guild representative. “Whether it’s learning how to quilt through How-to books, getting inspired by reading fiction or nonfiction or just taking a break. Audible books can be checked out through Hoopla. Listening to a book while stitching is another way quilters use the library services.”

Bayside Quilters meet on the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 9a.m. to about noon at the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company, 4001 Powell Ave, Trappe, MD. Visitors are welcome, and everyone is invited to join. For more information visit, baysidequilters.com, or check out on Facebook at Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore.

For more information about the installation and the Talbot County Free Library, visit www.tcfl.org, or call (410) 822-1626. \