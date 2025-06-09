Wetlands 101: Sultana Education Foundation Presents an Evening of Interactive Science

The Sultana Education Foundation (SEF) will host its monthly Third Thursday Speaker Series on Thursday, June 19 from 6-7PM when John Mann and Jackie Doerr present Wetlands 101: An Evening of Interactive Science. The pair of Sultana educators will team up to teach about the vital role that wetlands play in the health of the Chesapeake Bay. There will be a brief discussion inside the Harwood Nature Center discussing wetlands in general as well as the steps that have been taken to both improve the health of the Lawrence Preserve as well as make it accessible to visitors. Attendees will then be invited to participate in some of the hands-on science lessons (catching critters, sampling water quality, and walking the trails) that Sultana students enjoy on field trips.

The Lawrence Wetland Preserve is a walk-in facility (no onsite parking) located at 301 South Mill Street in Chestertown. Visitors are encouraged to park in the public lots on the 300 block of Cannon Street or on the surrounding streets.

These events are free and open to the public. For more information about the Third Thursday Speaker Series or the Sultana Education Foundation, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.