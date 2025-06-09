MENU

June 9, 2025

Community and Law Enforcement Hold Meeting About Crime Uptick

During last Thursday’s public safety meeting at town hall, Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon addressed a concerned community about a noticeable rise in crime, including a string of recent robberies, gun violence, and thefts that have shaken the town’s long-held sense of security.

Councilmembers Tom Herz (Ward 2), Sheila Austrian (Ward 1), Meghan Efland (Ward 4) and Mayor David Foster along with County Sheriff Dennis Hickman were also present. The town hall room was packed with standing room only.

Chief Dixon outlined how incidents have escalated over the past 18 months from vandalized flowerpots to vehicle thefts, and most recently, a spate of violent crimes, including three robberies in a 90-minute window on April 17, one involving a firearm.

On Tea Party weekend, there was another gun-related assault, and during the evening before the Wednesday forum, a knife-point robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven.

Despite the uptick in crimes, Dixon promised that “things we will be better.” He praised the collaboration among the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the State’s Attorney’s Office, noting a recent arrest made within hours of the 7-Eleven incident.

“We’re not the biggest (department), but we’re pretty good,” Dixon said. “We’re increasing foot patrols, trying to be seen, and doing everything we can to build trust with this community.”

When questioned about juvenile crimes, Dixon said the challenges law enforcement faces under Maryland’s 2022 juvenile justice reforms, which restrict police interviews with minors, even with parental consent, and raise the threshold for prosecution. He expressed frustration that many juveniles now feel untouchable: “We’ve had kids say, ‘You can’t talk to me—I’m 12.’”

Several arrests tied to recent crimes span a wide age range, from a 16-year-old charged as an adult to a 32-year-old man found associating with minors and possessing illegal firearms. Four guns—three of them realistic airsoft replicas—were recovered in the past three months.

Residents raised questions about the town’s non-operational security cameras, urging the town to fast-track solutions using any available ARPA funds and push Delmarva Power for permissions for expedited installations on their poles. Chief Dixon said one possible workaround would be to use local buildings to mount the cameras rather than suffer delays with approvals from Delmarva Power.

Others, like Mayor David Foster, acknowledged the cameras exist but were delayed due to infrastructure and permitting issues. Questions remain about the lack of the council’s focus on activation of the cameras.

Several attendees emphasized the need to address the root causes of crime—poverty, housing insecurity, lack of youth engagement, and inadequate mental health resources. “We need more human support,” one resident said. “More cameras and arrests won’t fix what happens when young people are hungry, angry, and ignored.”

Others criticized the absence of recreational options and mentorship for local teens. “They’re not just bored—they’re desperate to be seen,” said another speaker. “And right now, the only people showing up for them are the wrong ones.”

Sheriff Dennis Hickman and State’s Attorney Bryan DiGregory echoed support for continued inter-agency coordination. DiGregory acknowledged the burden of addressing mental health through the justice system and shared that a local mental health task force was forming to improve response and resources.

Community members also pressed for data transparency. Chief Dixon noted a spike from the typical 350–400 monthly service calls to over 530 in May alone. Criminal cases, normally around 30 per month, also increased.

The discussion also turned to safety at the town’s waterfront, where non-working lights and limited patrols have made residents uneasy, particularly at night. Officials promised to review lighting and patrol patterns.

One of the more emotionally charged moments came as residents described being intimidated and threatened by an individual conducting unauthorized metal detecting in the historic district. Chief Dixon and Mayor Foster acknowledged legal gaps and pledged to address the matter through ordinance and enforcement.

Here are Chief Dixon’s opening remarks.

This video is approximately fourteen minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Letters to Editor

  1. The meeting was a step in the right direction and a breath of fresh air in terms of getting the exposure of these serious incidents on the front page and the community involved. Moving forward, we ought to focus on fixing the problems rather than the blame. The cameras have been bought and paid for. Grant money remains after purchasing the cameras and paying for their installation. The cameras need to be to be operational. Forget about who did what to whom and when, and get them operational. The safety of our community is dependent on many things. The deterrence and apprehension of those who commit crimes and injure others are a primary concerns at this time. I have been involved in the criminal defense community for approximately 50 years. I have seen first hand the impact that perception can have on our communities as unabated we drift further and further away from accountability. It seems to me as if the people who are committing these offense have no respect for the police and the law and believe they will not be held accountable. That perception needs to change and that takes time and will power from the police, town manger, council and the community at large.

    Reply

  2. Curious that there is no mention of the very troubling and heart wrenching request from an elderly Lynchburg St resident about help with the frequent, unauthorized, loud parties complete with BBQ grills and music on her block. She said, “We are afraid to leave our houses.” Chief Dixon acknowledged such parties but offered no resolution. Why not? Trespass? Disorderly conduct? Violation of town noise ordinance?
    When we purchased our home on Washington Avenue in 2007, Friday and Saturday nights were horrible—four houses of Washington College students were drunk, loud, disorderly, and even walking down the middle of Washington Avenue until the early hours of the morning. It took a long concerted effort by Avenue residents for several years to get the local police to ticket the students and the College to threaten discipline them—the Town never enforced the ban on more than four unrelated persons living in a house, but ultimately after one court appearance by a student and a new Dean of Students, things quieted down. (Thank you, Judge Nunn!) May the nice lady on Lynchburg not have to wait so long.

    Reply

