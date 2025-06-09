Community and Law Enforcement Hold Meeting About Crime Uptick

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During last Thursday’s public safety meeting at town hall, Chestertown Police Chief Ron Dixon addressed a concerned community about a noticeable rise in crime, including a string of recent robberies, gun violence, and thefts that have shaken the town’s long-held sense of security.

Councilmembers Tom Herz (Ward 2), Sheila Austrian (Ward 1), Meghan Efland (Ward 4) and Mayor David Foster along with County Sheriff Dennis Hickman were also present. The town hall room was packed with standing room only.

Chief Dixon outlined how incidents have escalated over the past 18 months from vandalized flowerpots to vehicle thefts, and most recently, a spate of violent crimes, including three robberies in a 90-minute window on April 17, one involving a firearm.

On Tea Party weekend, there was another gun-related assault, and during the evening before the Wednesday forum, a knife-point robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven.

Despite the uptick in crimes, Dixon promised that “things we will be better.” He praised the collaboration among the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and the State’s Attorney’s Office, noting a recent arrest made within hours of the 7-Eleven incident.

“We’re not the biggest (department), but we’re pretty good,” Dixon said. “We’re increasing foot patrols, trying to be seen, and doing everything we can to build trust with this community.”

When questioned about juvenile crimes, Dixon said the challenges law enforcement faces under Maryland’s 2022 juvenile justice reforms, which restrict police interviews with minors, even with parental consent, and raise the threshold for prosecution. He expressed frustration that many juveniles now feel untouchable: “We’ve had kids say, ‘You can’t talk to me—I’m 12.’”

Several arrests tied to recent crimes span a wide age range, from a 16-year-old charged as an adult to a 32-year-old man found associating with minors and possessing illegal firearms. Four guns—three of them realistic airsoft replicas—were recovered in the past three months.

Residents raised questions about the town’s non-operational security cameras, urging the town to fast-track solutions using any available ARPA funds and push Delmarva Power for permissions for expedited installations on their poles. Chief Dixon said one possible workaround would be to use local buildings to mount the cameras rather than suffer delays with approvals from Delmarva Power.

Others, like Mayor David Foster, acknowledged the cameras exist but were delayed due to infrastructure and permitting issues. Questions remain about the lack of the council’s focus on activation of the cameras.

Several attendees emphasized the need to address the root causes of crime—poverty, housing insecurity, lack of youth engagement, and inadequate mental health resources. “We need more human support,” one resident said. “More cameras and arrests won’t fix what happens when young people are hungry, angry, and ignored.”

Others criticized the absence of recreational options and mentorship for local teens. “They’re not just bored—they’re desperate to be seen,” said another speaker. “And right now, the only people showing up for them are the wrong ones.”

Sheriff Dennis Hickman and State’s Attorney Bryan DiGregory echoed support for continued inter-agency coordination. DiGregory acknowledged the burden of addressing mental health through the justice system and shared that a local mental health task force was forming to improve response and resources.

Community members also pressed for data transparency. Chief Dixon noted a spike from the typical 350–400 monthly service calls to over 530 in May alone. Criminal cases, normally around 30 per month, also increased.

The discussion also turned to safety at the town’s waterfront, where non-working lights and limited patrols have made residents uneasy, particularly at night. Officials promised to review lighting and patrol patterns.

One of the more emotionally charged moments came as residents described being intimidated and threatened by an individual conducting unauthorized metal detecting in the historic district. Chief Dixon and Mayor Foster acknowledged legal gaps and pledged to address the matter through ordinance and enforcement.

Here are Chief Dixon’s opening remarks.

This video is approximately fourteen minutes in length.