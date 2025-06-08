Publisher Note: Just Once for the Chestertown Spy in 2025

Dear Readers,

Thanks to your thoughtful feedback from our recent reader survey, we heard you loud and clear: most of you prefer a single fundraising request each year.

So today, June 6, we’re launching our one and only campaign of 2025 to support The Chestertown Spy. If you’ve found value in our daily reporting—from coverage of local government to features that celebrate our vibrant cultural life—we hope you’ll consider making an annual contribution.

Every afternoon at 3 p.m., we publish stories that matter to Kent County. Since 2011, we’ve remained committed to our mission: to inform, engage, and occasionally delight this community. We do it with a small, dedicated team whose work costs about $65,000 a year. While local advertisers play an essential role, we rely on readers like you to keep the Spy free and accessible to all.

This year, that funding gap is about $28,000. With your support, we can close it.

If The Chestertown Spy has become a meaningful part of your day, your gift today will help ensure it remains a trusted voice for Kent County tomorrow.

On behalf of all of us at The Chestertown Spy, thank you for your readership and your generosity.

Please donate online here, or send a check to:

CSM – Chestertown Spy Fund

Mid-Shore Community Foundation

102 East Dover Street

Easton, MD 21601

With gratitude,

Jim Dissette

Publisher | The Chestertown Spy