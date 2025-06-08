KCHS Messages to Seniors

Good morning students, families, community and staff,

I have grown a lot over the past three years serving as your class president, but that’s not what I’m here to talk about.

I am here to talk about how amazing it’s been to watch you all grow through your high school careers.

So many of you have come out of your shells, many of you have accomplished feats rarely surpassed. But at one point or another we have all come together to show that the Class of 2025 is the best class.

I’d like to remind you that we went through eighth grade separated, some of us learning virtually and some of us in-person, but that did not stop our comradery when we arrived here for our first day of high school. We spent that day on this very field, building friendships and creating connections, that for some, have lasted four years.

We entered high school in a very weird time. We thought life could go back to normal, but it wasn’t quite there yet, and I’m sure the staff in the crowd right now are remembering the vast number of times they had to tell us to pull up our masks those first few months.

We celebrated our normalcy when it finally arrived, and now we get to celebrate all of our achievements up to this point.

Some people like to tell us that our class is boring, or unmotivated, but I’d disagree. We are an outstanding class with amazing accomplishments that have changed this school, and our community, for the better.

I’d like to note that two members of our class were the first to be a part of the apprenticeship program of Maryland here, a program that has taken off and now provides valuable opportunities to many of our peers. This demonstrates the growth that we have gone through on our journey to this point, expanding our knowledge while also improving our futures.

We also have multiple record setters amongst us, all of whom broke their own record — on the court, the field, and in the pool — and who we are proud to cheer on. Their determination for success is a shared trait through our class, and most of us strive for the best daily.

But I want you to remember to continue to be great as we all move into our next chapter — as Natasha Bedingfield says, “today is where your book begins, the rest is still unwritten.”

All of us have accomplished something amazing in the past four years, and whether it was big or small, it shows that we can achieve anything we want, and today is a prime example of that.

I’m sure we have all struggled with ourselves to show up to school, but the important thing is that you did, and now you are about to walk across this stage and never have to come back here at 7 a.m. again.

Graduating today is a remarkable accomplishment for everyone here. We have officially proven that 2025 is the best year.

I would like to close with some wise words I was once told by a stranger: “peace, love, and don’t change,” a reminder I hope you carry with you through wherever your next chapter leads you.

Remember to be peaceful with every challenge you face, spread love everywhere you go, and never change your determination or hard working spirit.You will always have a home in the Trojan Arena, but I know that each of you will do amazing things wherever your road leads.

Congratulations Class of ’25, we made it!

Good morning graduates, faculty, families, community and friends,

First, I want to congratulate the Class of 2025. We did it!

When I started thinking about what to say today, I struggled. I wanted to relate my speech to something that was important and meaningful to me. I had many different thoughts and ideas but nothing felt right.

Then it hit me — talk about something I love. And naturally, softball came to mind.

Now, I just want to point out that this idea came to me while I was playing left field in my game this past Sunday. I was having so much fun and all my thoughts and ideas just started clicking.

Softball, just like life, is full of lessons. And today, I want to share a few that I hope will help you look at the world a little differently — and maybe help you become the best version of yourself.

Let’s start here: Softball is a game of failure. And so is life.

You’re going to make errors. You’re going to make mistakes. You’re going to struggle. Life will throw you curveballs.

But in softball, just like in life, it’s not about what happens to you — it’s about how you respond to the adversities that show the kind of person you are.

One of my coaches always says: “Visit, but don’t stay.”

It’s OK to feel sad, to feel angry, to have a bad day. But don’t unpack there. Tomorrow is a new day. So ask yourself — will you let one mistake define your mood, or will you learn from it and come back stronger?

Another big part of the game — and of life — is commitment.

You have to be committed to your team, to practice, to the game … and most importantly, to yourself. Why spend countless hours working toward something if you’re not all in?

There’s a quote written on the corner of a chalkboard in one of my classrooms. This quote really resonated with me throughout the year.

It said: “Commitment is staying true to what you said you would do, long after the mood you said it in has left.” – Inky Johnson.

I read that quote every day to remind myself of my goals and why I set them. If committing to something was easy, then everyone would do it. Don’t just aim to be good, when you have the power to be great.

Growing up, I was always told that practice makes perfect. But the truth is, no one is perfect. And no one ever will be. Because life is about constant growth — about learning, improving, evolving.

A few weeks ago, I heard something new: “Effort makes progress.” And that’s what truly matters. If you give your best effort, you will improve. And that effort—that’s where your character shines through.

In softball, who you are matters. But who your teammates are? That matters just as much.

Surround yourself with the right people. Choose friends who lift you up, who challenge you, who celebrate your wins and walk with you through your losses. Pick people who share your values and dreams — because they’ll shape your path just as much as your own choices do.

And never forget: important things happen at home.

Yes, the field matters — but the ball always has to cross the plate and you have to touch home to score.

Good Morning faculty, family, friends, community and my fellow graduates,

I am Paige Miller and it is an honor to stand before you today as the Salutatorian of the Class of 2025.

Today we stand on the edge of a new chapter — a milestone that seemed so far away, not long ago. Yet, here we are, ready to turn the page and begin new journeys.

Over the past four years we have filled this chapter with laughter, hallway hellos, hard work, late nights, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Right now, we’re in the in-between — between who we were and who we’re going to be. Walking the line between reckless and responsible, underestimated and overexpectated.

We’ve done enough to think we know it all, but we’re smart enough to know we don’t. We’re young enough to think we’ll live forever, but old enough to know we won’t.

Over the years we have learned that life doesn’t always go as planned. You win some, you lose some. It ain’t always home runs. And that’s just the way life plays.

But we kept showing up, dug a little deeper when we thought we couldn’t dig anymore, and didn’t quit until the job was done; that is what got us here today.

We’ve always dreamt of bigger things outside of this small town — but we never thought the day we’d leave would ever roll around. The time has come to say goodbye to the halls we’ve known so well and the classrooms that shaped us.

What they didn’t teach us in these classrooms or on those sidelines is moving on. Sometimes following your heart means leaving it all behind. Some of us will stay. Some will leave. But no matter where we go, a part of us will always be half of our hometown.

We’re undefined. We’re just beginning. The pen is in our hands — and the ending? Unplanned.

No one else can feel this moment for you. No one else can speak the words on your lips. Only you can let it in. Only you can write your story.

Life is a dance, you learn as you go; but remember to work hard, stay humble and make time for those that matter most!

This is where one chapter ends and the next begins. Don’t be afraid of the blank page in front of you.

Be excited. Be bold. Be real.

We made it — together.

And the rest is still unwritten.

Thank you!