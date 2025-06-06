Wine of the Week: La Lupinella Superiore DOCG

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market,we will taste a new wine to our collection, the La Lupinella Superiore DOCG ($21.50, 13.5 ABV) from the Bitossi Winery’s Sant’ Ansano vineyard in Toscana. This wine area contains the Montalbano Hills and has long enjoyed a reputation for producing great wine that led to its being recognized as early as 1796 as a prestigious wine area. “Lupinella” is named for a local wildflower and the eye-catching label was designed by an American artist, Don Carney. The “Lupa” (wolf) image pays homage to . the legendary she wolf. In Roman mythology, she rescued the twins Romulus and Remus who were abandoned in the Tiber River and nursed them until a shepherd found and raised them. The twins grew up to found the city of Rome.

The Bitossi family has been in Toscana since the 16th century where they first became renowned ceramic artisans. The clay soil of their land is the common denominator of both the raw material that is spun to create their ceramics and the amphoras in which their wines are now made. Artist Don Carney also designed several tile patterns for the family. I have several pieces of Italian ceramics so I was fascinated to learn that since the early 1920’s, some of the most important Italian and international designers such as Aldo Londi and Ettore Sottsass have collaborated with Bitossi in their laboratories in Montelupo Fiorentino.

In the late 1970’s,Vittoriano Bitossi acquired parcels of land SW of Florence that would become his vineyards, in the commune of Vinci (birthplace of Leonardo). Like many other winemakers, he began making wine for his family and for local consumption until the mid-1990s when Bitossi sought distributors and importers for their wines.

Today, Owner Marco Bitossi and Winemaker Manuela Marzi work their 10 hectares in Montespertoli and 2 hectares in Sant’Ansano. Their vineyards of Canailolo, Colorino, Sangiovese and Trebbiano are certified organic and their annual production is 2500 cases. Emily and I tasted La Lupinella recently and we liked its aromas of fresh red berries, its medium body, light tannins and long finish. La Lupinella is named “Rossa” for its variety of grapes including Sangiovese (85%),Canaiolo (15%) and Trebbiano (5%).

We thought it was a refreshing take on Sangiovese so come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 and Saturday from noon to 4:45 to see if you agree!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

