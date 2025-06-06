Chestertown Flashback: Chestertown’s Victorian look

The house pictured above is not part of the Historical Society’s House & Garden tour this Saturday, it is within Chestertown’s Historic District and is representative of the architectural style of many of Chestertown’s late 18th and early 19th century houses. Its decorative trim, symmetrical front gabled form, and ornate porch details align with Victorian styles that were popular in Chestertown and around the world starting around the middle of the 19th century.

Saturday’s Hidden Gems of Chestertown tour will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be available at the Bordley History Center at 301 Cross Street.