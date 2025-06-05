Waterfowl Festival, Inc. grants $30,000 in scholarships to local students

The Waterfowl Festival is pleased to announce that they have selected 15 qualified recipients of this year’s William H. Perry Scholarships with a combined total of $30,000.

The scholarship recipients are William Sherwood, Chesapeake College; Liam Swadley, Rochester Institute of Technology; Lavinia Tindall, University of Maryland; Pippa Milhollan, University of Maryland; Robert Norbury, Wor-Wic College; Viviana Morris, University of Chicago; Joshua Sherwood, University of Maryland; Jack Townsend, Salisbury University; Isabella Jobeck, James Madison University; Graham Willis, Chesapeake College; Charles Kaminskas, Coastal Carolina University; Brian Milhollan, University of Kentucky; Billy Haufe, University of Maryland ; Ashton Milhollan, Loyola University; Cole Paradine, University of Maryland.

Ernie Burns, Chairman of the Waterfowl Festival Scholarship Committee, shared, “We are incredibly proud of our recipients. Their dedication to volunteerism truly embodies the spirit of the Waterfowl Festival and the Eastern Shore.”

Each year, students from across the region who have served as “duck sitters” or youth volunteers for the Festival are invited to apply for academic support through the William A. Perry Scholarship Fund. This scholarship recognizes the young volunteers whose energy, dedication, and enthusiasm have been an important part of the legacy of this family friendly event for over fifty years.

Created in honor of Festival co-founder William A. Perry and his wife Betty, this fund supports students from across the region for their post-secondary education.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be high school seniors or current students enrolled in an accredited college, university, trade school, or graduate/post-graduate program. They must also be in good academic standing and have contributed significant time and service as a volunteer for the Waterfowl Festival. To volunteer, please email [email protected] or call the festival office, 410-822-4567.

About the Waterfowl Festival

Since 1971, the Waterfowl Festival has raised nearly six million dollars for conservation and education efforts. Proceeds from the festival support various environmental, art, student scholarships, and cultural initiatives, ensuring that future generations can understand and enjoy the beauty and diversity of waterfowl and their environments. The festival also plays a vital role in supporting the local community, drawing visitors from around the country and boosting the regional economy.

The Waterfowl Festival gratefully acknowledges the support of the Maryland State Arts Council, the Maryland Historic Trust, the Town of Easton, Talbot County Government, and all of our incredible community partners including the hundreds of volunteers that make all the magic happen.

For more information about the Waterfowl Festival, including ticket sales and a full schedule of events, please visit www.waterfowlfestival.org.