Kent County Chapter of Delmarva Pride Center Hosts “Authentic Selves” Exhibit at Garfield Center in Celebration of Pride Month

The Kent County chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center is proud to announce that it will host the powerful photo exhibit Authentic Selves: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families at the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown throughout the month of June, in honor of Pride Month.

Developed by Family Diversity Projects, Authentic Selves is a traveling exhibit that uses photography and personal narratives to amplify the voices and lived experiences of transgender and nonbinary people across the United States. Each portrait is paired with heartfelt stories that explore the joys, challenges, and resilience of individuals and their families. Photographs by Robin Rayne, Gigi Kaeser, Jill Meyers, and others. Interviews by Peggy Gillespie.

“The Authentic Selves exhibit offers an intimate and deeply moving look at trans and nonbinary lives,” said Francoise Sullivan, Chair of the Kent County chapter. “At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly trans individuals, are facing increasing scrutiny and threats across the country, this exhibit offers both visibility and celebration.”

The exhibit will be on display in the lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts, located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD, from June 1 through June 30, 2025. Visitors can view the exhibit in the lobby during Tuesday Pride Center drop-in hours (10am-1pm) or regular Garfield Center box office hours (Wed-Fri 10am-3pm). To schedule a visit outside of normal hours, please contact Francoise Sullivan at [email protected].

The Kent County chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center invites residents and visitors to engage with Authentic Selves as part of a broader celebration of Pride Month, which includes a variety of events aimed at fostering inclusion, education, and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families.

For more information about the exhibit and other chapter events in Kent County, please visit www.dpckentcounty.org.

About Family Diversity Projects:

Family Diversity Projects is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people of all ages about the full range of diversity. Through award-winning traveling photo-text exhibits, the organization aims to eliminate prejudice, stereotyping, bullying, and harassment of people who are discriminated against due to sexual orientation, gender identity, race, national origin, religion, and disabilities.

About the Delmarva Pride Center:

The Delmarva Pride Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. Through educational programs, outreach initiatives, and social events, the Center strives to create a more inclusive and affirming society for all.

For more information about the Delmarva Pride Center, please visit

www.delmarvapridecenter.com or email [email protected].