June 5, 2025

Kent County Chapter of Delmarva Pride Center Hosts “Authentic Selves” Exhibit at Garfield Center in Celebration of Pride Month

The Kent County chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center  is proud to announce that it will host the powerful photo exhibit Authentic Selves:  Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families at the Garfield Center for the  Arts in Chestertown throughout the month of June, in honor of Pride Month. 

Developed by Family Diversity Projects, Authentic Selves is a traveling exhibit that uses  photography and personal narratives to amplify the voices and lived experiences of  transgender and nonbinary people across the United States. Each portrait is paired with  heartfelt stories that explore the joys, challenges, and resilience of individuals and their  families. Photographs by Robin Rayne, Gigi Kaeser, Jill Meyers, and others. Interviews by  Peggy Gillespie. 

“The Authentic Selves exhibit offers an intimate and deeply moving look at trans and  nonbinary lives,” said Francoise Sullivan, Chair of the Kent County chapter. “At a time when  LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly trans individuals, are facing increasing scrutiny and  threats across the country, this exhibit offers both visibility and celebration.” 

The exhibit will be on display in the lobby at the Garfield Center for the Arts, located at 210  High Street, Chestertown, MD, from June 1 through June 30, 2025. Visitors can view the  exhibit in the lobby during Tuesday Pride Center drop-in hours (10am-1pm) or regular  Garfield Center box office hours (Wed-Fri 10am-3pm). To schedule a visit outside of normal  hours, please contact Francoise Sullivan at [email protected]

The Kent County chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center invites residents and visitors to  engage with Authentic Selves as part of a broader celebration of Pride Month, which  includes a variety of events aimed at fostering inclusion, education, and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families. 

For more information about the exhibit and other chapter events in Kent County, please  visit www.dpckentcounty.org.

About Family Diversity Projects: 

Family Diversity Projects is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people of all  ages about the full range of diversity. Through award-winning traveling photo-text exhibits,  the organization aims to eliminate prejudice, stereotyping, bullying, and harassment of  people who are discriminated against due to sexual orientation, gender identity, race,  national origin, religion, and disabilities.  

About the Delmarva Pride Center: 

The Delmarva Pride Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and  advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. Through  educational programs, outreach initiatives, and social events, the Center strives to create a more inclusive and affirming society for all. 

For more information about the Delmarva Pride Center, please visit 

www.delmarvapridecenter.com or email [email protected].

