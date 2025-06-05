Kent County Chapter of Delmarva Pride Center Hosts “Authentic Selves” Exhibit at Garﬁeld Center

The Kent County chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center is proud to announce that it will host the powerful photo exhibit Authentic Selves: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families at the Garﬁeld Center for the Arts in Chestertown throughout the month of June, in honor of Pride Month.

Developed by Family Diversity Projects, Authentic Selves is a traveling exhibit that uses photography and personal narratives to amplify the voices and lived experiences of transgender and nonbinary people across the United States. Each portrait is paired with heartfelt stories that explore the joys, challenges, and resilience of individuals and their families. Photographs by Robin Rayne, Gigi Kaeser, Jill Meyers, and others. Interviews by Peggy Gillespie.

“The Authentic Selves exhibit offers an intimate and deeply moving look at trans and nonbinary lives,” said Francoise Sullivan, Chair of the Kent County chapter. “At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly trans individuals, are facing increasing scrutiny and threats across the country, this exhibit offers both visibility and celebration.”

The exhibit will be on display in the lobby at the Garﬁeld Center for the Arts, located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD, from June 1 through June 30, 2025. Visitors can view the exhibit in the lobby during Tuesday Pride Center drop-in hours (10am-1pm) or regular Garﬁeld Center box office hours (Wed-Fri 10am-3pm). To schedule a visit outside of normal hours, please contact Francoise Sullivan at [email protected].