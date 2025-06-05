Choptank Health Promotes Bill Baxendale to Facilities Director

Choptank Community Health System’s leadership team recently welcomed Bill Baxendale as Facilities Director. In this role, Baxendale will lead the maintenance, safety, and operational integrity of Choptank Health’s owned and leased facilities across the region, while overseeing construction and renovation projects, managing vendor contracts, and ensuring compliance with safety standards and regulatory requirements.

He also serves as the organization’s Safety Officer, working closely with senior leadership to support a safe, efficient, and high-quality healthcare environment for patients and staff.

“We’re pleased to have Bill on our leadership team,” said Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich. “His extensive experience in facilities management and commitment to safety and quality will play a key role in supporting our health centers and ensuring we continue to provide the best possible environment for our patients and staff.”

Baxendale brings more than a decade of facilities management and project leadership experience to his new role. He joined Choptank Health in 2021 as Assistant Director of Facilities and Project Manager, leading multi-million-dollar capital improvements across the organization’s campuses and overseeing projects from design through completion with a focus on safety, quality, and cost-efficiency.

He previously served as Facilities Manager at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, where he managed major construction and renovation efforts while ensuring smooth day-to-day operations. His earlier work with the Center for Creative Works and Talbot County Public Schools further strengthened his expertise in facilities oversight and maintenance. Baxendale holds a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Services include primary healthcare, women’s health, pediatrics, pediatric dental, behavioral health, chronic condition support, lab services, and care navigation, with new medical patients welcomed in all Mid-Shore locations. More is at www.choptankhealth.org.