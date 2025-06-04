Sumner Hall Now Part of the National Park Service’s Reconstruction Era National Historic Network

The National Park Service has added Sumner Hall, located at 206 S. Queen St., to its Reconstruction Era National Historic Network. This network, created in 2019 by the John D. Dingell Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, includes historic sites related to the Reconstruction Era, 1861-1900. As noted by the Network, the Reconstruction Era “is one of the most fascinating and misunderstood periods in American History and includes stories of freedom, education, and self-determination.”

The Charles Sumner Post #25 of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) was created during the Reconstruction era in 1882 by twenty-eight African American Civil War veterans. The GAR was a fraternal organization for both African American and white Civil War veterans. The building that stands on Queen St. was constructed in 1908 and was restored in 2014 after falling into disrepair.

Today Sumner Hall serves as a museum, educational site, performance stage, social hall, and exhibit gallery with the goals to celebrate, preserve and educate about African American history and life in Kent County and beyond.

Sumner Hall and the David Hunter GAR Post in Beaufort, SC are now the only historically African American GAR posts still standing in the United States. More information about the Network can be found here.

Board member Dr. Ruth Shoge thinks “Sumner Hall is a very special place. It keeps alive the memories of Kent County African American Civil War veterans and the rich and diverse culture of the Kent County community.” Vanessa Ringgold, president of the Sumner Hall board hopes that Sumner Hall’s inclusion in the Network will attract more attention to this historic jewel in Chestertown. “Sumner Hall stands as a powerful testament to the resilience and fortitude of the African American community during the Reconstruction era and beyond. We look forward to welcoming visitors who discover Sumner Hall through this Network.”

