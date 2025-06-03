The We Are One Alliance; A Talk with Heather Mizeur

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is a long form interview with Heather Mizeur

Is it possible in a polarized society for two people at opposite ends of the political spectrum to breach the chasm and recognize each other’s humanness?

That’s the question Heather Mizeur has been asking for a decade. For the former Maryland legislator, Democratic congressional candidate, and longtime civic leader, a question she is approaching again with her newly relaunched nonprofit: The We Are One Alliance.

The multi-faceted We Are One Alliance was born from Mizeur’s belief that the way we engage in politics must change if we are to heal as a nation—and as individuals.

The journey began in 2017 with the founding of Soul Force Politics, a nonprofit created in the aftermath of the 2016 election. At a time when political polarization was reaching new extremes, Mizeur sought to build a space for compassion, dialogue, and common ground. “I wanted to show people ways that we can bridge the divides and come together in a common-sense way to solve problems in our communities,” she says.

During her 2022 run for Congress in Maryland’s First District, Mizeur temporarily paused her nonprofit work—but carried its philosophy into every aspect of her campaign. Her motto, “We Are One,” became a call to remember our shared humanity, even in the face of fierce ideological differences.

“We’re humans, often with similar dreams and shared struggles,” she reflects. “Politics has turned into what divides us when our democracy calls us to come forward and work together in ways that allow civil discourse again.”

With the guidance of her board of directors, she expanded the organization under a new name—the We Are One Alliance—to reflect a broader mission encompassing a family of initiatives, each rooted in healing, community, and soulful resistance.

One of the flagship programs is Operation Thriving Acres, a therapeutic horticulture and farm therapy project hosted on Mizeur’s farm outside of Chestertown. Inspired by conversations with veterans during her campaign Mizeur developed a nature-based retreat program that is now drawing interest from across the state.

“When they nurtured something that was living, it helped lower their trauma,” she says. “They were giving their attention to something life-giving instead of life-taking. Politics divides us, but the land heals us.”

Through partnerships with the Maryland chapters of Disabled American Veterans and VFW chaplains, the program has already begun hosting small retreats and gatherings.

Another program, Inward Expeditions, offers immersive group retreats to destinations like Costa Rica, where participants engage in deep reflection, self-care, and leadership training. “Some of this work is done best in community,” she explains, “but there’s also a need for solo journeys of the soul.”

The Sacred Dreams Project extends the Alliance’s reach internationally, through a partnership with Zimbabwean educator and humanitarian Dr. Tererai Trent. Together, they are building water wells, gardens, and sustainable infrastructure for rural schools.

Another cornerstone of the Alliance is the revival of Soul Force Politics as a learning platform. Through online courses, monthly community challenges, and writings published on her Substack (“The Honorable Heather Mizeur”), Mizeur is helping others cultivate inner resilience, clarity, and grounded presence.

Mizeur reimagines the idea of resistance. “Resistance, energetically, doesn’t work,” she says. “When you push against something, it pushes back.” Instead, she offers a path of soulful defiance—one that allows kindness to meet cruelty, calm to meet chaos, and joy to meet despair.

“Our power resides in the pause between stimulus and response,” she explains. “And that’s the army I’m looking to build—people who are ready to respond in non-reactive but fiercely loving ways.”

The We Are One Alliance is, in Mizeur’s words, “a living ecosystem” of hope, restoration, and vision, connecting land, politics, humanity, and the soul.

“At its core,” she says, “our mission is to restore faith in the heart of humanity, one connection at a time.”

The We Are One Alliance has launched weareonealliance.org, a comprehensive portal showcasing its diverse programs, including Forced Politics, Inward Expeditions, Operation Thriving Acres, Sacred Dreams Project, and personalized coaching and mentoring. At the heart of the initiative is the “Community” page—an ad-free, algorithm-free, and troll-free private social platform designed to foster meaningful, heart-centered engagement. Beginning in June, the Alliance will introduce “Soulful Challenges” and launch “Soulful Sundays,” a weekly live video gathering for reflection and support amid challenging times. Supporters can also follow the Alliance’s ongoing work on Substack under T(he Honorable Heather Mizeur). All contributions are tax-deductible, supporting the mission of the We Are One Alliance, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

This video is approximately fifteen minutes in length.