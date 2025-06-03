MENU

June 3, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

Maryland Municipal Government 101—Your Guide to Government Closest to the People

Galena Mayor John Carrol with Gov. Wes Moore

The public is invited to attend the June 19 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Kent County’s own Mayor John Carroll of Galena will discuss his travels across the state visiting every incorporated municipality in our state. He will discuss what a municipality is, why historically municipalities were incorporated, and why they are centers of growth, jobs, and community. He will also explain why municipal government is an excellent place for aspiring local leaders to begin their political careers.

The meeting will be on Thursday, June 19, at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. A brief business meeting will be conducted by the club at 6:45 p.m. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 8:30 p.m. For more information contact the Democratic Club of Kent County at [email protected].

