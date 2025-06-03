For All Seasons Event Debuts Heart to Heart: Coloring Together

Heart to Heart: Coloring Together, a unique new coloring book produced by For All Seasons and created by the agency’s art therapist Jane P. Gordon, LCPAT, ATR-BC, recently debuted at a special tea party for girls and their adult female caregivers. The event held at Brookletts Place in Easton featured a tea party-themed lunch for girls and their parents, mentors, or caregivers.

“For All Seasons wants to share the therapeutic expertise of our staff with the broader community. This book provides a therapy-based activity for parents and caregivers to engage in during their leisure time. The book is universal – whether a family has experienced trauma or just wants to connect – it offers a wonderful exercise for everyone,” states Katie Theeke, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at For All Seasons.

According to Gordon, coloring is a universally loved activity that can be very fun and relaxing for participants.

“Adding the special element of coloring with someone on the same page can promote a beautiful connection. Creating together inspires and reinforces a closer relationship,” states Gordon.

“I originally came up with this concept while working with elementary school clients who, at times, were hesitant to engage in therapy, and had difficulty expressing their concerns and feelings. This activity almost immediately set their minds and hearts at ease. Sharing this positive experience with me sparked communication and began the development of rapport and trust,” she adds.

Heart to Heart: Coloring Together was created for children and families to enjoy a shared activity while building strong connections and relationships, developing healthy attachments, and promoting conversation. It serves as an effective therapeutic process for children and families who have experienced trauma. It provides a fun, relaxing activity that reduces stress and fosters a joint feeling of joy and comfort.

The book can be shared at home to wind down after a long day or reconnect after a conflict; for hospital visits and doctors’ offices to reduce stress and fear; for school celebrations, indoor rainy day activities, and “buddy” programs; in areas affected by natural disaster, helping children feel a sense of normalcy and hope; and anytime, anywhere you want to enjoy coloring with a partner.

Gordon’s first book, Color Me Closer, has been used in multiple settings, including schools, offices, homes, assisted living settings, hospital visits, and in areas of trauma (most recently the California wildfires).

“My granddaughter Winnie says that Color Me Closer is her favorite book, and we color every time we are together. This inspired me to create another separate book, Heart to Heart: Coloring Together, with her character as the hostess,” Gordon shares.

“It truly warms my heart to see and hear about coloring partners in action. We’re excited about launching this book. It is a unique therapeutic tool, an opportunity to develop positive attachment and to simply enjoy the experience with a special person,” she adds.

Gordon is a board-certified, licensed art therapist with a career spanning 40 years. She has been a licensed clinician for For All Seasons for many years, sharing the mission of serving the community by providing mental health services.

Heart to Heart: Coloring Together will be released for sale to the public in the coming weeks. Reach out to Carly Palmer at [email protected] to preorder a copy.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.